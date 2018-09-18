Photo Report | Montreal Supercross | 250 Class | Strikt

Photos and Captions by Billy Rainford

The 250 class at the Montreal Supercross looked a lot more like a regular Rockstar Triple Crown Tour event. Aside from a few top riders, everyone was there. There were no hired guns in the 250 class and they just ran one main event in that class.

MX champ, #15 Jess Pettis was the fastest qualifier and proved he was the one to beat. #27 Tanner Ward nailed a tricky triple out of the rhythm section before the whoops and took 2nd spot heading to the main.

#471 Logan Karnow is the Quebec Arenacross champ and showed his indoor skills, qualifying 3rd. #3 Shawn Maffenbeier leads the Triple Crown chase in the 250 class and was 3rd. Behind him was #12 Dylan Wright, rounding out the top 5.

Here’s a closer look at how the 250 class went.

250 Pro – Overall Finish Positions

Next round: Delaware Speedway, London, Ontario – THIS SATURDAY, Sept 22nd.