Photo Report | Montreal Supercross | 250 Class | Strikt
Photos and Captions by Billy Rainford
The 250 class at the Montreal Supercross looked a lot more like a regular Rockstar Triple Crown Tour event. Aside from a few top riders, everyone was there. There were no hired guns in the 250 class and they just ran one main event in that class.
MX champ, #15 Jess Pettis was the fastest qualifier and proved he was the one to beat. #27 Tanner Ward nailed a tricky triple out of the rhythm section before the whoops and took 2nd spot heading to the main.
#471 Logan Karnow is the Quebec Arenacross champ and showed his indoor skills, qualifying 3rd. #3 Shawn Maffenbeier leads the Triple Crown chase in the 250 class and was 3rd. Behind him was #12 Dylan Wright, rounding out the top 5.
Here’s a closer look at how the 250 class went.
There were a few riders who struggled in Montreal, and #727 Dave Blanchet was definitely one of them! He has great indoor skills, they just weren’t on display at his home race. He had troubles early in the day then got a good start in the main but crashed hard in the rhythm section, ending his night.
You won’t find #12 Dylan Wright on the results page. He went down hard after the finish line jump earlier and tried to ride 2nd practice, but it was no use. It turns out he has a fractured rib.
#62 Samuel Lavoie got out in the main in 15th place and that’s where he ended up at the flag.
#118 Christopher DaSilva is now a Pro and got out to a 12th place start. He ran pretty consistent laps and took 14th.
I like Eric Jeffery. Every year, I think it’s his last, and, every year, he improves. He raced the 250 class, got off to a pretty good start, sneaking on the inside, and finished 13th.
I thought #214 Nicholas Lavelle looked good on the SX track when I saw him in practice. He has good indoor skills. He put in consistent laps, also, and finished 12th.
#23 Jason Benny’s lap times show that he finished exactly where he should have. He was 11th.
#55 Jack Wright can really throw the bike around. His team was pumped for his performance in qualifying and he cracked the top 10 in the main.
You can tell #40 Guillaume St-Cyr has done a bunch of Arenacross races. He really excels indoors. With a better start, he could have hung with some of the faster riders in Montreal.
#117 Michael DaSilva got out in 7th place in the main. He held strong but had a little bobble and got passed and wound up a solid 8th.
I don’t know much about #416 Chad Saultz’s indoor experience, but he looked pretty comfortable on the tricky Montreal track. He was 7th.
Jeff picked #157 Wyatt Waddell’s ride as his biggest surprise, and I’d have to agree. After a rough eastern swing of the MX Nationals, he showed what he’s made of and took a very solid 6th place after riding alone most of the main.
I also thought #66 Marco Cannella looked comfortable in Montreal. He got off to a great start in the main and held on for 5th place at the flag.
#27 Tanner Ward has been racing indoors since he was alittle guy and it shows. He and Maffenbeier had a great battle but Tanner was fighting a sore hand and was happy to hang on for 4th.
#3 Shawn Maffenbeier was happy to get out of Montreal unscathed — it hasn’t been kind to him in the past. His 3rd place was a win and he still has a nice lead in the $10K Triple Crown hunt.
#471 Logan Karnow has a ton of indoor experience, and it showed. He ran great lap times and looked comfortable everywhere. He was 2nd at the flag, 12 seconds off the leader.
Like Hansel from Zoolander, #15 Jess Pettis is “so hot right now.” He was fastest all day, and nobody really had anything for the Prince George, BC rider. He got out front of the start and won, making it look pretty easy while lapping 5th place in the process.
After a few rounds of the AX series, Jess sits 67 points behind Maffenbeier in Triple Crown points.
250 podium: Jess Pettis, Logan Karnow, Shawn Maffenbeier.
|
|
| 1st
| #15
|
| JESS PETTIS
PRINCE GEORGE, BC
| 1st
Heat 1
|30
| 2nd
| #471
|
| LOGAN KARNOW
VERMILION, OH
| 3rd
Heat 1
|27
| 3rd
| #3
|
| SHAWN MAFFENBEIER
KAMLOOPS, BC
| 4th
Heat 1
|25
| 4th
| #27
|
| TANNER WARD
WOODSTOCK, ON
| 2nd
Heat 1
|23
| 5th
| #66
|
| MARCO CANNELLA
HAMILTON, ON
| 6th
Heat 1
|21
| 6th
| #157
|
| WYATT WADDELL
LADNER, BC
| 8th
Heat 1
|20
| 7th
| #416
|
| CHAD SAULTZ
BATAVIA, IL
| 7th
Heat 1
|19
| 8th
| #117
|
| MICHAEL DA SILVA
ST JEANSUR RICHELIEU, QC
| 11th
Heat 1
|18
| 9th
| #40
|
| GUILLAUME ST CYR
VICTORIAVILLE, QC
| 9th
Heat 1
|17
| 10th
| #55
|
| JACK WRIGHT
PORT PERRY, ON
| 10th
Heat 1
|16
| 11th
| #23
|
| JASON BENNY
JOLIETTE, QC
| 13th
Heat 1
|15
| 12th
| #214
|
| NICHOLAS LAVELLE
TERREBONNE, QC
| 15th
Heat 1
|14
| 13th
| #39
|
| ERIC JEFFERY
COURTICE, ON
| 12th
Heat 1
|13
| 14th
| #118
|
| CHRISTOPHER DA SILVA
ST JEAN SUR RICHELIE, QC
| 14th
Heat 1
|12
| 15th
| #62
|
| SAMUEL LAVOIE
DEGELIS, QC
| 16th
Heat 1
|11
| 16th
| #12
|
| DYLAN WRIGHT
OTTAWA, ON
| 5th
Heat 1
|9
| 17th
| #727
|
| DAVE BLANCHET
QUEBEC, QC
| 17th
Heat 1
|10
| 18th
| #41
|
| VINCENT LAUZON
BLAINVILLE, QC
| 18th
Heat 1
|7
| 19th
| #686
|
| ALEXNADRE MORIN
,
| 19th
Heat 1
|8
Next round: Delaware Speedway, London, Ontario – THIS SATURDAY, Sept 22nd.