Supercross Montréal prepares to rev up the Olympic Stadium in September 2018

GESTEV boosts high-caliber motocross event back to its former glory



Montréal, Tuesday, June 5, 2018 – Mark your calendars for Saturday, September 15, when SUPERCROSS MONTRÉAL makes a roaring return to the Olympic Park for one night of high-caliber international motocross action featuring some of the top riders from Europe and North America. Montréal is the next stop on the international circuit, as well as being Canada’s only Supercross event in 2018. It’ll be the first time event organizer GESTEV has been let loose at the Olympic Park, and thousands of spectators are expected to come feast their eyes on the action.

Top international talent in the running

No fewer than 20 riders will be at the start line for the flagship PRO race in the evening. “The first wave of riders we’re stoked to announce includes five big names— one of Canada’s top racers, Kaven Benoit, two of the top US riders, Malcolm Stewart and Jeremy Martin, and France’s Cédric Soubayras and Thomas Ramette, who are both European event headliners,” said motocross event consultant Eric Peronnard. “Get ready for a huge North American event with some international flair!” Even though the complete event program won’t be revealed for another few weeks, Supercross Montréal is already promising spectators a jam-packed evening of entertainment, giving them the chance to see the best riders on the regional circuit as well as a special freestyle show.

A roaring return for motocross to the Olympic Park

The sport of motocross has been ticking over in Gestev’s event management minds for a few years, so the organizers are excited that 2018 is the year they get to make it all happen. “Today we’re thrilled to announce this exciting event on the Montréal calendar,” said Gestev president Patrice Drouin. “We’re not going to be reinventing the wheel and messing with the winning formula Pierre Corbeil and his team perfected in past years, but we are going to inject the event with the ambition and flair it needs to keep flourishing here at the heart of the big city.” September 15 will be a big day for this iconic landmark on the Montréal skyline, as it’s been five years since motocross last revved up spectators at the Olympic Park. “There’s a long history of motocross events at the Olympic Stadium that dates back to 1977, with no fewer than 34 events attracting up to 60,000 spectators a night,” said Michel Labrecque, CEO of Montréal’s Olympic Park. “We’re very happy to see the sport of motocross coming back to the Stadium in 2018, thanks to Gestev, who really have what it takes to make a big event like this a success.”

Tickets on sale soon

Tickets go on sale this Wednesday, June 6 at 10 a.m. at supercrossmtl.com for the main event on September 15, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. Prices start at $42 (including fees). Tickets will also be available for the afternoon practice rounds for $20.

All details available online at supercrossmtl.com.

About Gestev

Founded in 1992, Gestev is a dynamic event management company specializing in happenings that make their mark locally as well as on the world stage. Over the years, Gestev has raised event management and production standards by adding a party twist to high-calibre sporting events, including music shows and live entertainment, while making competitions accessible to all. Jamboree, Red Bull Crashed Ice, Vélirium, Ski Tour Canada and Transat Québec Saint-Malo are just a few of the major events organized by Gestev, which also manages the Baie de Beauport recreational site.