Montreal SX Preview

By Billy Rainford and Jeff McConkey

We’re about to get the action going again for the third and final piece of the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Tour pie — Supercross.

This series will be 3 rounds, beginning with the Montreal Supercross this Saturday night. The next 2 rounds will be in Quebec City (October 5th) and finally in Hamilton (October 19th).

The Arenacross and Motocross portions are finished and there are a few stories to talk about there. Mainly, now 6-time 450 MX champion Colton Facciotti has called it a career and won’t be on the line for SX. Also, his 2019 MX teammate Mike Alessi won’t be on the track either.

In the 250 class, Jess Pettis is the defending champion, while Dylan Wright is coming in as both the AX and MX 250 champion. He’s also already clinched the Rockstar Energy $10K bonus money, too.

The Montreal SX is a one-off event that will see a few paid American riders make an appearance in an attempt to fill the seats at Olympic Stadium this weekend. Riders like Justin Brayton, Malcolm Stewart, and Dean Wilson will surely find their way to the front of the pack but won’t be in the series for the title.

We should have the full entry list later this afternoon, but here’s a look at the two Pro classes for this weekend:

250

#1 Jess Pettis KTM

Billy

Probably the odds on favourite to win the series, as he’s shown he’s got quickly improving indoor talent.

Jeff

Jess is super confident when it comes to SX. He will be putting down fast laps before most even figure out sections. I think he excels indoors even more than outdoors, and it will show right away. To me, he is the favourite, but that is not to say he won’t have to work for it.

#5 Tyler Medaglia KAW

B

Tyler is a former AMA West AX champion and is looking to prove he can win in the 250 class.

J

Tyler is a contender anywhere, anytime. He has serious indoor skill and I think he will have an advantage with his experience over most of the field. If Tyler can start up front, he could definitely fight for a podium. I just don’t think a win is in the cards on the 250.

#11 Davey Fraser HSK

B

I bet Davey is in Montreal, smiling and having a great time. He won’t win the race but he’ll be as happy as the rider who does.

J

Davey has some SX experience, but I still think the 450 class is a better fit for him. Like Billy said, he’s out there having a blast racing a dirt bike, and that is a win in my eyes.

#14 Tanner Ward KTM

B

Tanner is very good at the indoor game and looked really smooth in training leading up to round 1. He’s in a contract year and is looking to make his case for a top ride in 2020 and beyond.

J

Tanner could really impress some people with his indoor skills. He used to do a fair amount of Arenacross on little bikes, and the skill is there. I think for Tanner, a top 5 is a great goal, and its a very obtainable goal.

#19 Dylan Wright HON

B

Dylan is having the best season of his life and could win from anywhere in the MX series. He’s fast indoors and has a score to settle with the Montreal SX after crashing hard last year. He should be battling up at the front.

J

Dylan really struggled in Montréal last season. But Dylan 2K19 is a beast and doesn’t give a shit where he lines up, or against who. Dylan could possibly be a sleeper pick for a podium. He doesn’t have a bunch of indoor experience, but the damn guy is just so hot in 2019.

#21 Josh Osby YAM

B

Josh will be racing the Montreal SX even thought his CTR Club MX Redemption Racing Yamaha team isn’t officially competing past the MX season. I was really impressed with his grit in last year’s AMA SX series, so watch for him to make his mark this season here in Canada.

J

Josh will have something to prove after his outdoor season. He really improved indoors last year and his starts indoors are great. He’s the guy that will be last to chop the throttle, which will most likely lead to a dirty holeshot, or pile up. If everything is on for Josh, he has the tools to win.

#27 Hayden Halstead YAM

B

Hayden will smile his way to good finishes but likely won’t be in the podium or top 5 conversation. But I’d love to see him prove me wrong!

J

Hayden has serious all around bike skill, I just don’t see him transferring it into SX success this weekend. He will be solid, but I expect a conservative Hayden to finish safely.

#46 Marco Cannella YAM

B

If Kevin Tyler and the gang can get Marco to lighten up and have fun like he used to, he will be battling up in the top 5 this SX season.

J

Marco needs to find his flow early and make this fun. If he can do it, he should be battling with former Fab 3 Boyband member, Tanner Ward.

#48 Westen Wrozyna KAW

B

Westen has some indoor skills. He had a quietly good MX season and will, hopefully, carry this over to the SX series. If he has a confident ride, he will mix it up just outside the top 5.

J

Westen will feel at home on the jumpy, technical track. He will need to get a good start if he expects to be anywhere around the top 5. With a start, I see him close to Cannella and Ward.

#50 Jyire Mitchell KTM

No SX series for the friendly rider from the Barbados. He is still nursing 2 small breaks in his wrist from Walton.

#94 Luke Renzland YAM

#46 Luke Renzland.

B

Luke is back on the bike and racing Montreal. He’s fast indoors and definitely has something to prove after a less-than-perfect summer. Watch for him to be on the podium…if his shoulder is strong.

J

Luke has a AMA 250 SX podium. That is no joke. On paper, if healthy, the win is his. The guy should be called the “silent assassin.” No bullshit, he just goes out there and gets it done.

#131 Jayce Pennington YAM

B

Jayce should do pretty well as he is pretty comfortable indoors. I think he just needs some solid finishes to get in a groove.

J

Look for Jayce to get great starts and try and sprint away from the pack. I think he feels like he has a lot to show and prove indoors, and he will be the dark horse of the 250 class.

#146 Tyler Gibbs KAW

B

Man, I was impressed with Tyler’s indoor skills at the SX Futures races last season. If he goes in with some confidence to get good starts, he will definitely turn some heads. Growing up in the Future West Moto AX system has paid off.

J

Watch for young Gibbs to be fearless out there. He has a ton of experience indoors, and I think he will have a few people searching for his number in the program.

#221 Mathias Jorgensen KAW

B

Mathias is the multi-time Danish champion and is the newest addition to the PRMX Kawasaki team. He spent all last season training in California and racing AMA SX, so he should be in this top 5 battle.

J

Julian at PRMX has an eye for SX talent, so this kid must be decent.

#53 Bjorn Viney KAW

B

Bjorn is back on the bike and has a ton of SX skill at a young age. He could open a few eyes and do very well, if he can grab some good starts.

J

I think Bjorn will surprise a lot of people with his skill and composure indoors. He just can’t get down on himself. Fun, clean laps should be the goal for Bjorn, and the results will be there.

#471 Logan Karnow KAW

B

Yet another PRMX Kawasaki rider, Logan has been around the indoor game for a long time and will be looking to grab some good starts and shoot for a podium. Can he do it? Yes. Will he? That remains to be seen.

J

Logan loves the indoors, and loves Montréal SX even more. He will be super pissed if he can’t at least repeat his podium from last season. I expect him to come out hot and aggressive.

450

Let’s just get Malcolm Stewart (HON), Justin Brayton (HON) and Dean Wilson (HSK) out of the way, off the top. Depending on what kind of track gets built to appease every type of racing that will be going on in Montreal, these 3 are the class of the SX field and should be your podium.

#2 Matt Goerke KAW

Billy

Let’s all hope Matt can bounce back and race up at the front where he belongs. He’s had the toughest season I think I’ve ever seen and deserves some happiness out there! He’s only been on the bike a couple times since his Walton crash, but that shouldn’t matter.

Jeff

I saw a video of Matt riding SX yesterday. He looked solid, but it will all depend on his health.​

#3 Shawn Maffenbeier YAM

B

Shawn was showing he belongs in the podium conversation in MX before he broke his collarbone. He’s also got a lot of indoor experience and should be up and sniffing for a top 5 spot.

J

I feel like Shawn will be riding smart and safe through SX. He has nothing to prove, and doesn’t have the experience of the guys just in front of him. He will be good, but I can’t see him hanging out.

#4 Jeremy Medaglia HON

B

Wouldn’t it be cool if Jeremy showed up!

J

Hell ya, It would be cool!

#10 Keylan Meston YAM

Not racing the SX series.

#12 Cade Clason KAW

B

It will be different for a lot of people to see Cade riding green, but he looked pretty comfortable in practice. He’s got a ton of SX experience and, with a good start, could run the top 5-7 pace.

J

Cade loves indoors and he’s coming off of his best results outdoors. He’s on a good bike, but with limited time. I bet he’s praying for big nasty whoops. I think Cade has much more confidence behind the SX gate and knows that his SX experience will help put him into the next group. I wouldn’t be shocked if he was on the podium before the end of the season.

#16 Cole Thompson KTM

B

This $100K race should be a good one between Cole and Phil Nicoletti (up 25 points). Cole is as good as anyone in this SX series and should make for a really close 3-race battle at the front.

J

The guy is just so damn smooth. He points his KTM, and it goes. If you watch Cole indoors, it will blow you away how it looks like he can cut down anywhere and make it work.

#54 Phil Nicoletti YAM

B

Phil is good indoors and can smell the $100K. There’s no way anyone will give that lead up without a fight. He’ll be at or near the front at every round and it’s going to be fun to watch.

J

100g’s on the line, you can bet your ass that nobody gets by Phil easy. He’s a gritty guy who will fight for every position. This will be interesting between Phil and Thompson.

#80 Sam Gaynor YAM

B

Sam doesn’t have the SX experience the rest of the these guys have, but he’s sitting 10th in points in his rookie season and likes a good fight.

J

I don’t have big expectations for Sam. This is truly the deep end of the pool, and I just hope he has fun and learns. ​

#519 Josh Cartwright KAW

B

Josh has a ton of SX experience and has made a lot of AMA main events over the years. This experience will help him perform well in the big Olympic Stadium. With a good start, he should battle up near the top 5-7 with his #12 teammate.

J

Josh is good at this indoor stuff, and I actually think he’s a little underrated. With a start, I think he can run up near the front and finish strong. He’s loving his set up and that is dangerous for the rest of the pack. Watch for a fresh “Cartwright” in Montréal, he is due.​

Guess we’ll have all our answers in a very short time. Hope to see everyone out at Olympic Stadium on Saturday.