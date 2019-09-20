Montreal SX | The Amateurs

Montreal SX | The Amateurs

By Billy Rainford

Amateur riders got a chance to race at the Montreal Supercross last Saturday. They weren’t part of the night program, but they raced the same track as the Pro riders during the practice and qualifying sessions.

4 classes were part of the program: 50cc, 65cc, 85/Supermini, and Ladies.

Here’s a look at some of the racing action from Olympic Stadium.

50cc

There was a rough start in one of the 50cc races Saturday.

If that’s Alexis Baillargeon, he isn’t scored with laps past the first in the final.

Young #9 Chandler Powell rounded out the field in 21st.

#5 Mathéo Chabot came home 13th.

#169 Antony Parent took 12th.

#744 is Xavier Marcotte. He finished 10th in the 50cc final.

#12 Maxance Fortier ended up 8th.

#101 Heighton (new one for me) Jayce took 5th.

#15 Talon Medaglia took the final spot on the podium in 3rd.

#22 Jonathan Bergeron was 2nd.

#34 Jayden Lacombe took the win after a good battle in the final.

65cc

#10 Zakary Corriveau rounded out the 65cc field in 19th.

#346 William Gauthier just missed the top 10, taking 11th.

#27 Alec Guadagno was up in the mix but had some trouble and finished 8th.

Jayden Lacombe raced both classes and was 7th in the 65 final.

#12 Tripp Elder (my new favourite name) took 6th at the flag.

#27 Simon Viel was 5th.

#198 Antoine Poirrier had the speed (fastest lap time) and crossed the line first, but ended up back in 4th in the results.

#71 Dustin Burbridge has been everywhere this summer! He finished 3rd in the 65 final (after the penalty).

#20 Alex Tremblay made a late charge. He passed Burbridge in the final corner and took 3rd at the flag (2nd place).

#01 William Guillemette took the win, after finishing close to Poirrier at the flag.

I didn’t know there was an issue in that race that affected the results.

85/Supermini

Supermini holeshot.

#126 Ayrton Pomeroy rounded out the top 10 on his 85.

#18 Leith Ness was looking good but had some trouble and dropped the back of the pack. He made it back to 9th at the flag.

#8 Vincent Fortin was down in the first turn. He charged hard to finish 6th at the flag.

Antoine Poirrier was in a good battle with #777 Philippe St-Pierre on lap 3 and took 5th at the flag.

#10 Antoine Brouillette is a rider to watch. He had some early troubles and was also at the back of the pack, but came back to take 4th at the flag.

#312 Izack Guadagno looked good on his way to the final step on the podium in 3rd.

#17 Josh Bryan ended up riding alone in 2nd at the flag.

You knew it was going to be tough for the rest of the field when #2 Sebastien Racine got out to the lead right from the start. He took the win.

Ladies

#196 Karine Gauthier rounded out the Women’s field in 12th spot after going down hard late in the final.

#25 Jessica Pepin took 10th spot in the final.

#27 Jessica Diarra finished in 8th place.

#87 Shelby Bradley was in a nice battle with Trudel and Bourdeau early in the main. She took 6th at the flag.

#724 Amy Roy took 5th place.

#33 Malia Garant looked good and aggressive but couldn’t stay out of trouble in the main. She had to settle for 4th place.

The biggest smile of the Women’s final had to belong to #818 Cindy Trudel who finished a very solid 3rd when the checkered flag waved.

#3 Sarah-Kim Villeneuve keeps improving. She ended up pretty close to Brodeur as they made their way through lapped traffic, and crossed the finish line in 2nd place.

#1 Eve Brodeur got out front from the start, and that’s always bad news for the Women’s field.

She kept her cool as they worked through the lappers and took yet another win in her illustrious career.

I saw that they were organizing all the amateur racers for podiums so I walked into the pits while they got ready. Of course, I got talking with people and ended up missing every amateur podium photo op. Sorry about that.

You can find full amateur results HERE.