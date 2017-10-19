Don’t miss our 3rd Annual Vet & Vintage Race will be held on Saturday, October 21st ( Sun Oct 22nd rain date). The event is open to all Vet riders, all Vintage riders, and will take play on our Vet track layout, which was also used for last year’s event!

Come out and support the local community! All proceeds raised will be going to Langton Minor Hockey!

No memberships required! If you have a transponder, bring it along, if you don’t have one, don’t worry you will still be scored!! Come out and have fun supporting our local community! The Langton Minor Hockey organization will also be out selling food/drinks and raising funds!