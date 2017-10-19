|
Don’t miss our 3rd Annual Vet & Vintage Race will be held on Saturday, October 21st (Sun Oct 22nd rain date). The event is open to all Vet riders, all Vintage riders, and will take play on our Vet track layout, which was also used for last year’s event!
Come out and support the local community! All proceeds raised will be going to Langton Minor Hockey!
No memberships required! If you have a transponder, bring it along, if you don’t have one, don’t worry you will still be scored!! Come out and have fun supporting our local community! The Langton Minor Hockey organization will also be out selling food/drinks and raising funds!
Sign-in: 8:30am
Practice: 10am-11am
Racing: 11am-4pm
Entry Fees:
$30 first class
$25 second class
$20 third class
Classes:
+30
+40
+50
+60
Vet Junior
Vet Master
Vintage – Pre 1975
Heritage – 1976 to 1982 no disc brakes
Evo – 1983 +