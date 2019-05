Moto Central Live Barrie AX Pre Show | Presented by Sneaky Weasel Beer

By Billy Rainford

Here’s Friday night’s show from the Barrie Molson Center before the 4th and final round of Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Arenacross in Barrie, Ontario.

This week, we had Cade Clason, Brad Nauditt, Kyle Thompson, and Jyire Mitchell hang out in a Barrie Colt’s hockey change room to chat about life and racing.

Check it out.