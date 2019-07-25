‘Moto Central Live Presented by Sneaky Weasel Beer’ Friday at Toys for Big Boys

It’s that time again! Time to sit and chat about Moto with some people who know about Moto.

We’ll be going live from Toys for Big Boys in Moncton, New Brunswick, this Friday night at 7:00pm local time/8:00pm Eastern/5:00pm Pacific to chat with Larry Northrup about the long-standing Motocross National at Riverglade MX.

Joining us will be Josh Cartwright, Ryan Dowd, and more.

Catch the live show with us in person at the shop or online on our Facebook page.

See you there!