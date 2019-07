MOTO CENTRAL LIVE Presented by Sneaky Weasel is Back!

‘MOTO CENTRAL LIVE Presented by Sneaky Weasel Beer’ is back this Friday from the shop at Gopher Dunes!

Join us as GDR’s Derek Schuster sits in as cohost and we talk some moto with each other and with a few guests.

It’s always a good time, so feel free to come join us live in the shop, watch it online on our Facebook page, or catch it in the archive.

7:00pm Eastern/4:00pm Pacific.