Moto Central Live Show by Sneaky Weasel Beer LINK

We’ll be going LIVE form the pro shop at Gopher Dunes tonight at 7:00pm Eastern/4:00pm Pacific for Round 4 of the ‘Moto Central LIVE Show Presented by Sneaky Weasel Beer.’

Join us as Derek Schuster, Ryan Gauld, and Ryan Lockhart sit in to chat along with Dylan Wright, Eve Brodeur, and Tristan Lane from Florida.

Colton Facciotti was supposed to be here, but apparently he’s on daddy duty and has left the property. Maybe we’ll see if anyone else would like to hang out…

Click the link at 7: https://www.facebook.com/DirectMotocross/

It’s always a good time!