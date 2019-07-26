Moto Central Live Show from River Glade | Video Archive

Moto Central Live Show from River Glade | Video Archive

By Billy Rainford

I think we may have just had our best ‘Moto Central Live Show Presented by Sneaky Weasel Beer‘ ever here at River Glade MX in Moncton, New Brunswick.

It was another long one, so here’s a Table of Contents:

0:00 Larry Northrup – Owner of Toys for Big Boys and partner in the River Glade MX track.

10:30 #150 Brett Young – Local (Halifax now Lawrencetown) Pro who rides for the Toys team and will be racing in the 450 class Saturday.

18:30 #519 Josh Cartwright – Recent Florida State University grad who’s racing for the PRMX team and just took 6th overall at Sand Del Lee last week in his first 450 race.

42:45 #39 Ryan Dowd – New England rider who is competing in the entire 450 series this summer and has a last name you may recognize. I did my best not to dwell on that too much…

1:07:15 Daryl Murphy – Safety Marshall who goes over the entire Phil Nicoletti/Mike Alessi situation in great detail through the penalty/appeal/tribunal process. It’s pretty in depth!