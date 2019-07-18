Moto Central Live Show from Sand Del Lee

Join us this Friday evening at 7pm Eastern/4pm Pacific as Kevin Tyler sits in as cohost for the ‘Moto Central Live Show Presented by Sneaky Weasel Beer‘ and we talk with Royal Distributing FXR Yamaha riders Hayden Halstead, Marco Cannella, and Luke Renzland about…life!

We’ll also be sure to grab a privateer rider to talk about life on the road racing the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown MX Nationals.

We’ll post the LIVE LINK here on DMX or just head to our Facebook page to catch it. If you’re unable to watch live, don’t worry because it will also be available in the archive.

See you there!