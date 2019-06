Moto Central Live Show Tonight from Brandon, MB (7pm CT/8pm ET)

Join us tonight from the Best Western Hotel Plus in Brandon, Manitoba (a Canalta Hotel), for our Moto Central Live Show presented by Sneaky Weasel Beer.

Tonight’s guests include: Shawn Maffenbeier (Rockstar OTSFF Yamaha), Josh Osby (CTR Club MX Redemption Yamaha), and Chase Marquier (Manluk Racing Team).

Head over to our Facebook page to watch it live, starting at 7:00pm Central / 8:00pm Eastern.

Here’s the link: https://www.facebook.com/DirectMotocross/