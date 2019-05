Moto Central LIVE | Sneaky Weasel | Tonight at 7:00pm Eastern

Join us for some talk about the racing scene and talk with some riders and industry people live from Round 4 of the Rockstar Triple Crown Arenacross Championship in Barrie, Ontario.

Come check out the ‘Sneaky Weasel Patio Party’ for some conversation in a relaxed, beach-like setting.

We’ll be going FACEBOOK LIVE at 7:00pm Eastern/4:00pm Pacific.

Here’s the link: https://www.facebook.com/DirectMotocross/