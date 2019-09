Moto Central LIVE Tonight at 6pm from the Montreal SX

Moto Central LIVE Tonight at 6pm from the Montreal SX

Jeff and Billy will fo Moto Central Live Presented by Sneaky Weasel Beer on Facebook LIVE at around 6pm from Olympic Stadium in Montreal at the Montreal SX ‘Meet and Greet.’

There should be lots of riders and industry folk roaming around to grab and politely “ask” to join us on the show to chat and watch us enjoy a tasty Sneaky Weasel beer.