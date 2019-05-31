Moto Central Live Tonight from Blackfoot Direct | 7pm MT/9pm ET | Link

Moto Central Live Tonight from Blackfoot Direct | 7pm MT/9pm ET | Link

Join us tonight from the Grand Opening Blackfoot Direct ‘Meet n Greet’ at 7:00pm MT/9pm ET.

Moto Central LIVE presented by Sneaky Weasel Beer will go live from our FACEBOOK ACCOUNT tonight.

We’ve got lot of guests scheduled to chat with us so it’s going to be an action-packed night of Canadian Moto entertainment.

So far, we’ve got Mike Brown, Andy White, Chris Pomeroy, Ryan Gauld, Dean Thompson, and local boy Jared Petruska lined up.

Everyone we bump into here at the Blackfoot Inn says they’re going to be there, so who knows who we’ll manage to pull onto the “set.”

Click this link at 7pm MT/9pm ET: https://www.facebook.com/DirectMotocross/