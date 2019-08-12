Moto Central Live | TransCan Opening Ceremonies

Couldn’t make it to the TransCan GNC at Walton Raceway this year but still want to see what’s happening? Well, here’s the ‘Moto Central Live Show Presented by Sneaky Weasel Beer’ video of the Opening Cermonies.

Watch as host Ryan Gauld talks with Mel and Brett Lee, Head Referee Tim Lee goes over the rules, and Zeb Dennis talks about the social activities going on all week.

‘Dangerous’ Don Davidson sits with Bigwave to spin yarns about riding and racing for over 51 years, Sylvain Brodeur sits in briefly, and then Chris Pomeroy chats at the end of the show.