Moto Central News | Ep. 1 – 2019 Rockstar Triple Crown AX Preview

Moto Central News | Ep. 1 – 2019 Rockstar Triple Crown AX Preview

By Billy Rainford

‘Moto Central‘ is our brand new news broadcast where we take you through the week’s top stories and break them down for you in a traditional sportscast panel format.

Episode 1 is a preview of what we can expect to see at Round 1 of the Rockstar Triple Crown AX Tour in Abbotsford, BC Saturday, April 6th.

Future broadcasts will feature co-hosts, guests, and more giveaways. We’ll go LIVE at some locations, as we find ourselves traveling all over the place covering races and events. It’s going to be fun finding out where this new adventure will take us!