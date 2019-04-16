|Challenging Mountain Bike Trails with special features, a diabolical BMX Pump Track and a special MTB/BMX Skills and Training Zone will be open to members. Our Paintball field along with our new Gotcha paintball for kids will also be available.
These features will also be available for booking by School Groups, Birthday Parties, Sports Teams, Wedding Parties and Corporate clients.
Our new “Kids Can Ride” program for ages 6-12 will take place every Saturday beginning May 25. Rental bikes and safety gear are available for those without their own.