MOTOPARK ADVENTURE PARK MOUNTAIN BIKES, BMX, PAINTBALL, GOTCHA Motopark’s Adventure Park Division brings new excitement to Canada’s foremost Motocross riding and training facility. Motopark can now offer recreational activities to a wide range of the general public looking for healthy and exciting outdoor activities. Opening day, Saturday May 11. Challenging Mountain Bike Trails with special features, a diabolical BMX Pump Track and a special MTB/BMX Skills and Training Zone will be open to members. Our Paintball field along with our new Gotcha paintball for kids will also be available. These features will also be available for booking by School Groups, Birthday Parties, Sports Teams, Wedding Parties and Corporate clients. Our new “Kids Can Ride” program for ages 6-12 will take place every Saturday beginning May 25. Rental bikes and safety gear are available for those without their own. Mountain Bikes, BMX Bikes and safety gear are available for rent at our Pro Shop which will also feature a full line of Mountain and BMX bicycles as well as parts, accessories and a service area. Our Pro Shop opens June 1. Our Club Pro, Zeb Dennis, can also provide Training Programs for those that want to get serious about their Mountain Bike, BMX or Motocross Training. You can view more information on our new Adventure Park at www.motoparkracing.com Reservations can be made on our website. Pricing and hours are also available.