Motopark’s Open for the Season
We’re open for our first Saturday of the season tomorrow, April 6. Weather will be sun and cloud most of the day, the temperature will be 7 degrees when we open and get to a high of 14 by 3pm.
Sunday is looking a little nicer. Sun and cloud most of the day with 8 degrees when we open and a high of 18.
Should make for a great first weekend of practice.
Hours of Operation
Monday – 10am to 5pm
Tuesday – closed
Wednesday – closed
Thursday – 10am to 5pm
Friday – 10am to 5pm
Saturday – 10am to 5pm
Sunday – 10am to 5pm
MX Riding Rates
Day Ride Membership – $40
Day Ride Fee – $35
5 Ride Pass – $170 (best value)
Individual Membership – $450
Family Membership – $800
2019 Motopark Event Schedule
MAY 5 – AMO ANQ, SPRING SERIES
MAY 18 – MP CUP ROUND 1
MAY 19 – MP CUP ROUND 2
JUNE 29 – MP CUP ROUND 3
JUNE 30 – MP CUP ROUND 4
JULY 21 – TVR RACING
AUG 16 – 18 – THE THISTLE, VINTAGE FESTIVAL
Aug 24 – 25 – STEEL CITY RIDERS RACING
Sept 8 – AMO ONTARIO PROVINCIAL
Sept 28 – VET NATIONAL
Links:
AMO Racing
TVR Racing
The Thistle
Steel City Riders
2019 Motopark Camp Schedule
TBA – MP INSTRUCTOR CAMP
JUNE 13 – 14 – SPRING VET CAMP
JULY 1 TO 5 – MP CAMP/MPA WEEK 1
JULY 8 TO 1 – MP CAMP/MPA WEEK 2
JULY 15 TO 19 – MP CAMP/MPA WEEK 3
JULY 22 TO 26 – MP CAMP/MPA WEEK 4
JULY 29 TO AUG 2 – MP CAMP/MPA #5
AUGUST 5 TO 9 – MP CAMP/MPA WEEK 6
AUGUST 19 TO 23 – MP CAMP WEEK 7
SEPTEMBER 26 – FALL VET CAMP