Motopark Opening Friday April 13
Motopark will open for the season Friday April 13. It’s been a long cold winter. Staff have been working for the past week doing the groundwork to prepare the tracks for this years opening.
Motopark Pro Zeb Dennis will be available for those that want to talk about booking an hourly lesson this spring or one of our 5 day summer camps.
Commander Jeff and crew will have Fort Moto Paintball open and ready for this weekend.
The Off Road Café will be open throughout the weekend serving up some great Moto food for riders and their guests. Hotel rooms are available for booking. Email info@motoparkracing.com should you wish to book a room.
Motopark’s membership are $35 and are good for one year from date of purchase. Day ride fees are $35. Information on annual and family memberships, training, rentals, summer camps and all our other rates are posted at www.motoparkracing.com
Motopark’s spring hours (April 13 to June 29)
- Monday: 10:00am – 6:00pm
- Tuesday: Closed
- Wednesday: Closed
- Thursday: 10:00am – 6:00pm
- Friday: 10:00am – 6:00pm
- Saturday: 10:00am – 6:00pm
- Sunday: 10:00am – 6:00pm
Schedule
- May 6, 2018 – AMO/MRC ANQ
- May 19, 2018 – New Era Motopark Cup Rd1
- May 20, 2018 – New Era Motopark Cup Rd2
- Jun 14, 2018 – Vet Camp
- Jun 30, 2018 – New Era Motopark Cup Rd3
- Jul 1, 2018 – New Era Motopark Cup Rd4
- Jul 22, 2018 – TVR
- Aug 25, 2018 – Steel City Riders
- Aug 26, 2018 – Steel City Riders
- Sep 9, 2018 – AMO/MRC Provincial
- Sep 27, 2018 – Vet Camp
- Sep 29, 2018 – Vet National
- Sep 30, 2018 – AMO/MRC Provincial
