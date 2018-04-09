Motopark Opening Friday April 13

Motopark will open for the season Friday April 13. It’s been a long cold winter. Staff have been working for the past week doing the groundwork to prepare the tracks for this years opening.

Motopark Pro Zeb Dennis will be available for those that want to talk about booking an hourly lesson this spring or one of our 5 day summer camps.

Commander Jeff and crew will have Fort Moto Paintball open and ready for this weekend.

The Off Road Café will be open throughout the weekend serving up some great Moto food for riders and their guests. Hotel rooms are available for booking. Email info@motoparkracing.com should you wish to book a room.

Motopark’s membership are $35 and are good for one year from date of purchase. Day ride fees are $35. Information on annual and family memberships, training, rentals, summer camps and all our other rates are posted at www.motoparkracing.com

Motopark’s spring hours (April 13 to June 29)

Monday: 10:00am – 6:00pm

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: 10:00am – 6:00pm

Friday: 10:00am – 6:00pm

Saturday: 10:00am – 6:00pm

Sunday: 10:00am – 6:00pm

Schedule

May 6, 2018 – AMO/MRC ANQ

May 19, 2018 – New Era Motopark Cup Rd1

May 20, 2018 – New Era Motopark Cup Rd2

Jun 14, 2018 – Vet Camp

Jun 30, 2018 – New Era Motopark Cup Rd3

Jul 1, 2018 – New Era Motopark Cup Rd4

Jul 22, 2018 – TVR

Aug 25, 2018 – Steel City Riders

Aug 26, 2018 – Steel City Riders

Sep 9, 2018 – AMO/MRC Provincial

Sep 27, 2018 – Vet Camp

Sep 29, 2018 – Vet National

Sep 30, 2018 – AMO/MRC Provincial

Thank you to our Sponsors