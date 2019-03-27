Motopark Opening Friday April 5

Motopark will open for the season Friday April 5. The Main Track and Mini Track will be groomed and ready to go.

The Off Road Café will be open throughout the opening weekend. Lots of changes coming. This year we will be transitioning to a healthier Café style menu.

We recently launched our new website. You can now book hotel rooms, paintball field reservations, lessons, and more on our website. Check it out www.motoparkracing.com.

Our camps are booking up fast. The July 8 to 12 camp is almost fully booked. If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to send us an email. Book MP Camp today on our website www.motoparkracing.com.

Motopark’s membership is $40 and is good for one year from date of purchase. Day ride fees are $35. Information on annual and family memberships, training, rentals, summer camps and all our other rates are posted at www.motoparkracing.com

Motopark’s spring hours (April 5 to June 30)