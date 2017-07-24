Get ready for a great week of camping, practice, fun and racing at Motopark August 14 through 20, 2017. The park has special hours during this week and will be open for practice Monday through Thursday from 10:00am to 4:00pm each day. The track will be groomed and watered each day and kept in top condition. Friday and Saturday, August 18 & 19, Motopark presents the inaugural Huckabucka Slam. Sunday August 20 is our rain date and if not required, is an open practice day for those who can still sit on their bike. The Huckabucka Slam will feature a 3 Moto format. Two 15 minute motos and the Huckabucka Road Runner Sprint Moto (2.5 laps). We will be spending a bit more time tilling and breaking up the dirt to make corners loamy and creating new race lines. SCHEDULE Monday August 14 – 10am to 4pm, open practice, $35

Tuesday August 15 – 10am to 4pm, open practice, $35

Wednesday August 16 – 10am to 4pm, open practice, $35

Thursday August 17 – 10am to 4pm, open practice, $35

Thursday August 17 – 2:00pm 8:00pm, early race sign in

Thursday August 17 – 6:30pm to 9:00pm – Motopark Olympic Games (more info coming soon)

Friday August 18 – 7:00am – 8:00am, race sign in

Friday August 18 – 8:00am, MANDATORY RIDERS MEETING

Friday August 18 – 8:30am , race practice starts

, race practice starts Friday August 18 – 6:00pm to 7:00pm – Steak or Chicken Dinner

Friday August 18 – 8:00pm – Huckabucka Best Whip Contest

Saturday August 19 – 8:30am , race practice

, race practice Saturday August 19 – 6:30pm – Awards Banquet and $10 buffet THE OFF-ROAD CAFÉ The Off-Road Café will be serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Featuring a full menu including our most popular items, Moto Muffin’s and Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches. No need to stock the fridge when you come to Motopark. Dinner will be available at the Off Road Cafe each evening. Full service is available in the Restaurant at the following hours. Monday thru Wednesday 8:00am to 6:00pm Thursday thru Sunday 7:00am to 7:00pm Hours below; Monday 8:00am – 6:00pm

Tuesday 8:00am – 6:00pm

Wednesday 8:00am – 6:00pm

Thursday 7:00am – 7:00pm

Friday 7:00am – 5:00pm

Friday 6:00pm – 7:00pm (Dinner)

Saturday 7:00am – 4:00pm

Saturday 6:30pm – (Buffet Dinner, $10)

Sunday 8:00am – 6:00pm IMPORTANT NOTES TRANSPONDERS REQUIRED TO BE SCORED, (MORE INFORMATION BELOW). NO RACING LICENSE REQUIRED, Motopark welcomes all racers to race the Huckabucka Slam. No membership or licensing fees required to race. MOTOPARK SUMMER OLYMPIC GAMES Motopark Summer Olympic Games will take place on Thursday evening at various venues throughout the grounds. More information will be posted soon. GATE HOURS The main gate is staffed 24 hours. No one will be allowed into the main pit area between the hours of 11:00pm and 7:00am. Vehicles arriving during those hours will be staged in the overflow area. Please shut generators off at 11:00pm. Security will be on duty and Motopark has a number of video security systems on the property. Should you have any concerns overnight please report to the main gate. There is no beer tent at Motopark. Firewood is available at the main gate which is staffed 24 hours Wednesday through Saturday. CAMPING AND HOTELS All Motopark’s serviced sites and hotel rooms are booked for this special event. Local hotels to contact include the Key Motel in Chatsworth (10 min) 519-794-2350, In Owen Sound (20 min), Inn on 6th, 519 376-3510, Quality Inn 519-376-1551. There are other Hotels in Owen Sound. If you plan to stay in a Hotel book right away because that is a big event weekend in Owen Sound. There is lots of primitive camping available. Any vehicles arriving after 11:00pm will have to wait until morning to park so as not to disturb the campground. Generators must be shut off by 11:00pm for the same reason. REGISTRATION Sign in for the race can be done online or at the scoring trailer at the finish line from 2:00pm to 8:00pm Thursday and 7:00am to 8:00am Friday morning. ONLINE PRE-REGISTRATION Want to beat the lines or sleep in an extra half hour on race day? Pre register by following this link: http://secure.tracksideonlineresults.com/motopark/ (Once you register online all you have to do is head to the registration trailer located at the finish line check in and sign a waiver.) Main track classes, have your transponder number ready for registration. Mini track classes will not be using transponders. Online registration closes at 12:00pm on August 17. Pre-registration is not mandatory you can sign up at the event. TRANSPONDERS TRANSPONDERS REQUIRED TO BE SCORED.

Mini track classes will not be using transponders.

All main track classes will be using transponders.

You can race without a transponder but you will not be scored or win any awards.

Buy one from MyLaps – buy a transponder. BIKE NUMBERS Bike numbers are mandatory. If you do not have bike numbers on your bike you will be black flagged. PAINTBALL Fort Moto paintball will be open Monday thru Friday. The fee is $30 per player and includes a mask, gun and a hopper of balls. Commander Jeff will officiate at all games. To register you can sign up in the registration area in the Off-Road Café. OTHER INFO Firewood, head up to the front gate, $10 a grain bag full.

No Fireworks. PLEASE DON’T BRING ANY FIREWORKS. PIT BIKES No pit bikes are allowed at Motopark on race days. Golf Karts are to be driven by licensed adults only, passengers must be seated. Race bikes may be driven to the starting line. First gear only. No motorized vehicle of any kind to be ridden in the spectator/vendors/sign in area in front of the restaurant. RATES Gate Admission: Pulling in Monday to Thursday? $25 per person,

6 and under free Pulling in Friday? $20, Friday.

6 and under free Arriving Saturday? $10. Saturday

6 and under free Primitive camping fees per vehicle: Arriving on: Monday August 14, $70

Tuesday August 15, $60

Wednesday August 16, $50

Thursday August 17, $40

Friday August 18, $30

Saturday August 19, $20 Practice Fee: Practice fee is $35 per day. Motopark is closed for practice and camping on August 21 and 22. Race Entry Fee: Main Track: $70 per class (3 moto format over two days)

Mini Track: $50 per class (3 moto format over two days) Sign up for the race in the black Motopark trailer by the finish line. We cannot administer refunds or special requests at the gate or the race entry trailer. Please report to Nick or our administration staff in the Registration area for special requests. CLASSES Mini Track 50 Pee Wee (4-6)

50 Pee Wee (7-8)

50cc GP

65cc B

Mini Beginner (first year racers, 50cc to 110cc 4-stroke)

Girls (4-8)

Mini GP (50cc & 65cc B) Main Track 65cc Pee Wee (7 – 9)

65cc Pee Wee (10 – 11)

65cc Pee Wee GP (7 – 11)

85cc (7 – 11)

85cc (12 – 16)

Supermini (9 – 16)

Ladies A 14+ (105cc to 250cc 2-stroke, 150cc to 250cc 4-stroke)

Ladies B (105cc to 250cc 2-stroke, 150 to 250 4-stroke)

Girls (9 – 16) (65cc to 112cc 2-stroke, 75cc to 150cc 4-stroke)

125cc 2-stroke (Jr / Int / Pro)

250 Beginner

Open Beginner

250 Junior

Open Junior

250 Intermediate

450 Intermediate

Open Intermediate

School Boy 2 (13 – 17, 125cc to 153cc 2-stroke, 250cc 4-stroke. NO SUPERMINI)

Youth 14 to 24 (Beginner / Junior)

Youth 14 to 24 (Intermediate / Pro)

Vet 25+ (Beginner / Junior)

Vet 25+ (Intermediate / Pro)

Vet 35+

Vet 45+

Vet 50+