Who doesn’t love this time of year? The weather looks to have finally settled down and allowed us and our family to turn dirt up all over Ontario. This weekend we rip up Motoapark. Below is all the info needed heading to MOTOPARK Saturday and Sunday .

Practice: 10am-4pm RUN BY MOTOPARK.

Practice Cost $35

Camping $20 per

Schedule – Motopark will put out the schedule

AMO RACE SIGN IN 4-8PM AT AMO TRAILER

Class Fee: MRC Members – $40 1st class, $20 2nd class, $20 3rd class

Non-Member – $60 1st class, $30 2nd class, $30 3rd class

Vintage/ Heritage/Evo – $25 per class

SUNDAY :

– Gates open at 7 am

– Sign in 7am-830: am

– Riders meeting 8:30 am

– Practice Starts 9 am SHARP

Practice schedule- 3 laps each

Honda/Husky

65’s/85’s/Girls 9-16

KTM/Kawasaki

Vet 30/40/50/Ladies/Vintage

50’s

Yamaha/Suzuki

Int/Pro

RACE ORDER: (TENTATIVE)

PDF RACE DAY SCHEDULE LINK HERE

EXCEL RACE DAY SCHEDULE LINK HERE

ALL RACERS MUST HAVE A WORKING TRANSPONDER TO BE SCORED (VINTAGE DOES NOT NEED)

AMB TRANSPONDER: (can purchase with cash, credit card or debit)

Cost $25/per – AMO will have Rentals for the day (First come, first serve)

*Be sure to register and/or charge your transponder before the weekend. AMO is not responsible for a non-working Transponder. To register go to http://www.mylaps.com/en

Have you gotten your 2018 MRC Membership yet (the required membership for all points, provincial and national awards)? If not go HERE

2018 Complete SWO AMO Race Schedule – HERE

2018 AMO Class Structure – HERE

2018 AMO RULEBOOK – HERE