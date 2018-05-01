Who doesn’t love this time of year? The weather looks to have finally settled down and allowed us and our family to turn dirt up all over Ontario. This weekend we rip up Motoapark. Below is all the info needed heading to MOTOPARK Saturday and Sunday.
Practice: 10am-4pm RUN BY MOTOPARK.
Practice Cost $35
Camping $20 per
Schedule – Motopark will put out the schedule
AMO RACE SIGN IN 4-8PM AT AMO TRAILER
Class Fee: MRC Members – $40 1st class, $20 2nd class, $20 3rd class
Non-Member – $60 1st class, $30 2nd class, $30 3rd class
Vintage/Heritage/Evo – $25 per class
SUNDAY:
– Gates open at 7 am
– Sign in 7am-830: am
– Riders meeting 8:30 am
– Practice Starts 9 am SHARP
Practice schedule- 3 laps each
Honda/Husky
65’s/85’s/Girls 9-16
KTM/Kawasaki
Vet 30/40/50/Ladies/Vintage
50’s
Yamaha/Suzuki
Int/Pro
RACE ORDER: (TENTATIVE)
PDF RACE DAY SCHEDULE LINK HERE
EXCEL RACE DAY SCHEDULE LINK HERE
ALL RACERS MUST HAVE A WORKING TRANSPONDER TO BE SCORED (VINTAGE DOES NOT NEED)
AMB TRANSPONDER: (can purchase with cash, credit card or debit)
Cost $25/per – AMO will have Rentals for the day (First come, first serve)
*Be sure to register and/or charge your transponder before the weekend. AMO is not responsible for a non-working Transponder. To register go to http://www.mylaps.com/en
Have you gotten your 2018 MRC Membership yet (the required membership for all points, provincial and national awards)? If not go HERE
2018 Complete SWO AMO Race Schedule – HERE
2018 AMO Class Structure – HERE