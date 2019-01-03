MRC 2019 Amateur Racing Schedules for Canada
(NB: We will update this list as we receive the finalized schedules)
BC – coming soon
Alberta South – AMSA: http://amsamx.ca/race-schedule/
Alberta North – ADRA: https://www.albertadirtriders.com/race–events-schedule.html
Saskatchewan – https://www.instagram.com/p/Br0moONnrBL/?utm_source=ig_share_sheet&igshid=6u16rc1kcsc
Ontario East – coming soon
Ontario West – coming soon
Quebec – http://www.challengequebecmotocross.com/calendrier_courses.html
Atlantic Region – coming soon