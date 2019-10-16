2019 Riders Advancement under MRC Rules: Beginner, Junior, and Intermediate for all regions
It’s that time of year where MRC shows the names of the racers that have earned the right o make the next step in their racing career. “It’s always an honour to make this list, no matter what discipline you race,” shares MRC Director Ryan Gauld.
“Just slapping numbers on a bike and calling yourself a high-level rider is one thing, but to actually earn your spot on the gate with the faster class is called respect.”
Here are the names of all racers from coast to coast under MRC that will advance a class (or two) for 2020. Congrats to all these names for following the system and reaching a racing aspiration.
MRC Rulebook Advancement rules:
C. Points for Class Advancement
1. Riders riding in more than one class will have upgrade points combined for both classes.
Beginner to Junior: 10 points
Junior to Intermediate: 20 points
Intermediate to Professional: 40 points
2. Full points are awarded in classes of six or more riders. In classes of less than six riders, the winner will receive 3 points and second place will receive 1 point only.
Upgrade points:
1st overall receives 5 points
2nd overall receives 3 points
3rd overall receives 2 points
4th overall receives 1 point
3. All upgrade points are dropped by riders accumulating fewer than these totals so that the new season is started with zero upgrade points
|
Future West
|
Beg to Jun
|
Jun to Int
|
Int to Pro
|
Tyler Liebrecht 25
Solus Oswald 12
|
Devyn Smith 49
Alex Gatt 37
Cameron Lankinen 24
|
Julien Benek 43
Jacob Piccolo (2 Grand National Championships at TransCan. Automatic upgrade no matter the regional points)
|
AMSA
|
Beg to Jun
|
Jun to Int
|
Int to Pro
|
Mason Ring 11
Alex Friesen 11
Dylan Albert 11
Cody Wadstein 10
Kade Howes 10
|
ZANE BARNETT 70
CARSON KOSTER 55
JADEN HUNT 43
JEREMY BOURDAGES 26
JEREMY BOURDAGES 23
WESLEY WIENS 23
|
None
|
ADRA
|
Beg to Jun
|
Jun to Int
|
Int to Pro
|
Wyatt Biscke 51
Tyler Kinas 11
Clayton Macdonald 10
Zachary Pelrine 10
|
Cody McMillan 80
Brennan Goodon 71
Ryder Sebastianelli 60
Jonas Pecek 25
Dylan Ference 25
|
Teegan Morrison 96
Lane Stupniski 65
Dylan Ference 43
Stirling Lofthouse 41
Rayce Patriquin 41
Brandon Bidlock 40
|
SMA
|
Beg to Jun
|
Jun to Int
|
Int to Pro
|
Luke Hodgins 21
Halian Shebeluk 17
Angelina Mccaffrey 13
Jaxon Powder 13
Wyatt Bischke 10
|
Kris Marchuk 59
John Kereluke 36
Brock Cresswell 34
Joseph Pilsner 31
Keon Anders 30
Eric Chevrier 29
Cody Newans 22
|
Brendan McKee 94 (15 years old so falls under General 1(b) 1 rule. Cannot racer regional championship classes he won but can stay as an Intermediate racer nationally)
William Merrit 71
|
Ontario
|
Beg to Jun
|
Jun to Int
|
Int to Pro
|
Karol Kysiak 19
|
Everett McDonald 20
Wyatt Kerr 18 (Short, but racer won Open Jr TransCan class which automatically moves him up)
Brandon Rodwell 18 (short but has requested a move up after winning both regional 250 and Open Jr Provincial titles. MRC granted the request after a written letter was sent)
Kobi Cox 16 (Short, but racer won 250 Jr TransCan class which automatically moves him up)
Justin Neiser (2nd in 250 JR, and Open Jr at TransCan. Automatically advanced)
Jordan Lebel (3rd 250 Jr at Trans Can Automatically advanced)
|
Mitch Rempel 44
Cameron Wrozyna (2nd at TransCan 250 Int. Automatically Advanced)
Austin Kapoukranidis (3rd at TransCan 250 Int. Automatically Advanced)
Blake Hazen (2nd Open Int, 450 Int at TransCan. Automatically Advanced)
Jeremy Mckie (450 Int winner at TransCan. Automatically Advanced)
|
Atlantic
|
Beg to Jun
|
Jun to Int
|
Int to Pro
|
Josh Nelson 18
Cole Comeau 13
Ryan Melanson 12
James Caan 12
Alex Termer 11
Ayden Payzant 9 (1 short but class champion provincially advances)
|
Ashton Vickers 43
Brandon Daling 43
Dennis Harrigan 32
Nole Chapman 21
|
None
** Both Quebec Region and VIMX are coming. Stay tuned for those advancement lists.
** Any racer can appeal their advancement if they wish with a written letter stating why as well a racer just short of points can request advancement. This is where MRC will overlook lap times, results in other classes. If we see fit the rider is earned the sport then we may accept the request. All appeals or advancement requests must be written to Ryan@mrcracing.com.2019-Riders-Advanceman-under-MRC-Rules