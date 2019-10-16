MRC PR | Amateur Rider Advancement Notice

2019 Riders Advancement under MRC Rules: Beginner, Junior, and Intermediate for all regions

It’s that time of year where MRC shows the names of the racers that have earned the right o make the next step in their racing career. “It’s always an honour to make this list, no matter what discipline you race,” shares MRC Director Ryan Gauld.

“Just slapping numbers on a bike and calling yourself a high-level rider is one thing, but to actually earn your spot on the gate with the faster class is called respect.”

Here are the names of all racers from coast to coast under MRC that will advance a class (or two) for 2020. Congrats to all these names for following the system and reaching a racing aspiration.

MRC Rulebook Advancement rules:

C. Points for Class Advancement

1. Riders riding in more than one class will have upgrade points combined for both classes.

Beginner to Junior: 10 points

Junior to Intermediate: 20 points

Intermediate to Professional: 40 points

2. Full points are awarded in classes of six or more riders. In classes of less than six riders, the winner will receive 3 points and second place will receive 1 point only.

Upgrade points:

1st overall receives 5 points

2nd overall receives 3 points

3rd overall receives 2 points

4th overall receives 1 point

3. All upgrade points are dropped by riders accumulating fewer than these totals so that the new season is started with zero upgrade points

Future West Beg to Jun Jun to Int Int to Pro Tyler Liebrecht 25 Solus Oswald 12 Devyn Smith 49 Alex Gatt 37 Cameron Lankinen 24 Julien Benek 43 Jacob Piccolo (2 Grand National Championships at TransCan. Automatic upgrade no matter the regional points) AMSA Beg to Jun Jun to Int Int to Pro Mason Ring 11 Alex Friesen 11 Dylan Albert 11 Cody Wadstein 10 Kade Howes 10 ZANE BARNETT 70 CARSON KOSTER 55 JADEN HUNT 43 JEREMY BOURDAGES 26 JEREMY BOURDAGES 23 WESLEY WIENS 23 None ADRA Beg to Jun Jun to Int Int to Pro Wyatt Biscke 51 Tyler Kinas 11 Clayton Macdonald 10 Zachary Pelrine 10 Cody McMillan 80 Brennan Goodon 71 Ryder Sebastianelli 60 Jonas Pecek 25 Dylan Ference 25 Teegan Morrison 96 Lane Stupniski 65 Dylan Ference 43 Stirling Lofthouse 41 Rayce Patriquin 41 Brandon Bidlock 40 SMA Beg to Jun Jun to Int Int to Pro Luke Hodgins 21 Halian Shebeluk 17 Angelina Mccaffrey 13 Jaxon Powder 13 Wyatt Bischke 10 Kris Marchuk 59 John Kereluke 36 Brock Cresswell 34 Joseph Pilsner 31 Keon Anders 30 Eric Chevrier 29 Cody Newans 22 Brendan McKee 94 (15 years old so falls under General 1(b) 1 rule. Cannot racer regional championship classes he won but can stay as an Intermediate racer nationally) William Merrit 71 Ontario Beg to Jun Jun to Int Int to Pro Karol Kysiak 19 Everett McDonald 20 Wyatt Kerr 18 (Short, but racer won Open Jr TransCan class which automatically moves him up) Brandon Rodwell 18 (short but has requested a move up after winning both regional 250 and Open Jr Provincial titles. MRC granted the request after a written letter was sent) Kobi Cox 16 (Short, but racer won 250 Jr TransCan class which automatically moves him up) Justin Neiser (2nd in 250 JR, and Open Jr at TransCan. Automatically advanced) Jordan Lebel (3rd 250 Jr at Trans Can Automatically advanced) Mitch Rempel 44 Cameron Wrozyna (2nd at TransCan 250 Int. Automatically Advanced) Austin Kapoukranidis (3rd at TransCan 250 Int. Automatically Advanced) Blake Hazen (2nd Open Int, 450 Int at TransCan. Automatically Advanced) Jeremy Mckie (450 Int winner at TransCan. Automatically Advanced) Atlantic Beg to Jun Jun to Int Int to Pro Josh Nelson 18 Cole Comeau 13 Ryan Melanson 12 James Caan 12 Alex Termer 11 Ayden Payzant 9 (1 short but class champion provincially advances) Ashton Vickers 43 Brandon Daling 43 Dennis Harrigan 32 Nole Chapman 21 None

** Both Quebec Region and VIMX are coming. Stay tuned for those advancement lists.

** Any racer can appeal their advancement if they wish with a written letter stating why as well a racer just short of points can request advancement. This is where MRC will overlook lap times, results in other classes. If we see fit the rider is earned the sport then we may accept the request. All appeals or advancement requests must be written to Ryan@mrcracing.com.