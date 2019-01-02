Rule Changes for 2019

Wed Jan 2, 2018 – Brigden, Ontario

Amendment – Page 6 Pro Rider Package – 250 class Eligibility Rule for 2019 and beyond:

250 – Open to all riders with the exception of:

Two-time 250 or former 450 Canadian champions within 5 years of their last title

AMA Pro riders Finishing top 10 Overall in the Outdoor Nationals for past 3 years (250 & 450 class)

AMA Pro riders Finishing top 10 Overall in Supercross series for past 3 years ( 450 class)

AMA Pro/ FIM GP’s riders claiming championships in the past 5 years

FIM GP’s riders (MXG/MX2) finishing the season top 10

WMX – Page 6 Pro Rider Package – WMX motorcycle eligibility:

– Open to women 14 years of age and older, Competent to be racing on a National caliber track. Must race either 125cc – 250cc two-stroke or a 250cc four-stroke.

***(350cc Motorcycles have been removed from the eligibility)