“Becoming the charity of choice for the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship is groundbreaking for Road 2 Recovery,” said Lori Armistead, Director for Marketing and Public Relations for R2R. “We are so grateful for the generosity of MX Sports Pro Racing and everyone who came together to make this partnership a reality. This opportunity will not only raise much-needed funds for the foundation and the athletes we support, but it will also give us a platform to reach the next generation of riders and their families, focusing on becoming proactive, and discussing important topics like enhanced insurance opportunities that can make a drastic impact. We look forward to a long relationship with more amazing ways fans can participate.”



“We are grateful to have an organization like Road 2 Recovery involved in the support of our athletes,” said MX Sports Pro Racing Managing Director Roy Janson. “Both R2R and the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit provide valuable services to our athletes, and to be able to work together to support both efforts is beneficial to the series, its riders and the sport in general.”