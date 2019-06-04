The philanthropic partnership begins today, with an opportunity for fans to make a one-time donation to R2R while purchasing tickets to any of the remaining rounds on the championship schedule. The tax-deductible donations will go directly to R2R, and will help provide assistance to injured athletes in support of their road to recovery.
“Becoming the charity of choice for the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship is groundbreaking for Road 2 Recovery,” said Lori Armistead, Director for Marketing and Public Relations for R2R. “We are so grateful for the generosity of MX Sports Pro Racing and everyone who came together to make this partnership a reality. This opportunity will not only raise much-needed funds for the foundation and the athletes we support, but it will also give us a platform to reach the next generation of riders and their families, focusing on becoming proactive, and discussing important topics like enhanced insurance opportunities that can make a drastic impact. We look forward to a long relationship with more amazing ways fans can participate.”
“We are grateful to have an organization like Road 2 Recovery involved in the support of our athletes,” said MX Sports Pro Racing Managing Director Roy Janson. “Both R2R and the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit provide valuable services to our athletes, and to be able to work together to support both efforts is beneficial to the series, its riders and the sport in general.”
Both the Road 2 Recovery and the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit provide crucial services to the athletes of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. Photo: Jeff Kardas
In addition to online donations, fans will be able to show their support by purchasing official R2R merchandise at the Racer X booth starting at the Circle K High Point National on June 15. Fans will also have a chance to win a VIP package for two that will send them to the final round of the 2019 season at Ironman Raceway on August 24. Additionally, autographed memorabilia, gear and autographed versions of the weekly red plate given to each respective point leader will be up for grabs through R2R eBay auctions. More details will be released in July.