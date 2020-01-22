“Since 2014 we have worked in close partnership with USADA to develop a comprehensive and effective anti-doping program that maintains the competitive integrity of the world’s most prestigious motocross championship,” said Roy Janson, MX Sports Pro Racing Competition Director. “Over the past six years, this program has continued to evolve, with advances in technology and awareness of performance-enhancing substances. The new program will establish specific guidelines, regulations, and penalties that are relevant to the sport of motocross.”



Each season, USADA educates members of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship community, in particular team managers and riders, with an open forum that details the latest practices surrounding anti-doping control services. From the latest list of banned substances, to new testing procedures and recommended practices for athletes to protect themselves from potentially consuming a contaminated product, USADA takes a hands-on, full-service approach to its anti-doping program for Pro Motocross.



“We know that anti-doping is as important to our athletes and to the sport of motocross as any other major sport, and we’ve gone to great lengths to provide our riders and teams a program that addresses their needs,” said Davey Coombs, President of MX Sports Pro Racing. “In working with USADA, we’ve been able to protect the sanctity of the sport, working in the best interest of our competitors, and continue to refine the anti-doping measures to ensure all races are conducted on an even playing field.”