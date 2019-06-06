MX Video Series | Diaries of Badass Chicks

MEDIA ALERT: Vancouver Filmmaker Gives Voice to Women in Motocross with First-Ever International TV Series

Based on her own story as a motocross racer, the scripted series directorial debut from filmmaker Eline Mets focuses on women fighting to be recognized in this male-dominated sport.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

(Vancouver, BC-May 24th, 2019) Badass Chicks Productions will kick off their crowdfunding campaign for Season 1 of Diaries of Badass Chicks on Kickstarter on May 31st 2019.

The series focuses on Alex, a female motocross racer who is following her passion to ride, but is learning the hard way that women are not taken seriously in this masculine sport.

Director Eline Mets, who also wrote the pilot, which won the Storyhive Web Series Pilot competition in 2017, feels it is imperative these stories get told. “These are women you don’t see in the movies or on TV. There are documentaries about motocross riders out there, but they are mostly about men. We are always treated like the sideshow despite the fact that many women can totally hold their own when riding with guys,” says Eline.

Eline was blown away to receive letters and emails of support from women all over the world with similar stories in motocross, following the pilot’s release. Now, after a call out on social media, Eline has received videos from as far as Finland, Estonia, USA and Australia, to be included in the crowdfunding pitch.

Originally from Estonia, Eline is a motocross champion and the first woman in Canada to jump her dirt bike onto an airbag. Passionate about motorcycles and filmmaking, Eline is dedicated to telling stories of badass women. With a background in creating non-fiction content for years, Diaries of Badass Chicks is her directorial scripted series debut.

The Kickstarter campaign to fund the first season of Diaries of Badass Chicks kicks off on May 31st, 2019.

Follow Diaries of Badass Chicks for updates on their website, Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.

The Kickstarter campaign is designed for donors & supporters to help us fundraise to complete Season 1 of the Badass Chicks TV show. In return, donors who donate different amounts will receive prizes and awards, in accordance with the amount they donate.

Not only is it the first TV series of its kind focusing on women in motocross but it also features women in motocross from all over the world with racers from Finland, Australia, Estonia and all over the US. The official pitch video featuring international female motocross racers is attached below. Please follow the Kickstarter campaign here.

Official Pitch Video

https://youtu.be/DrxUZ4oqY0g