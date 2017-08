MX2 Intermediate Moto Featuring Marco Cannella and Austin Watling

By Billy Rainford

Raw handicam footage of an MX2 Intermediate moto from RJ Motosport Park in Barrie, Ontario, featuring #46 Marco Cannella and #424 Austin Watling.

Both riders will make their Pro debuts tomorrow.

Saturday, August 12, 2017.