Come out and spend Labor Day weekend, September 2-3, 2017,
with the best riders in the world at WW Motocross Park in Jacksonville Florida.
The Monster Energy MXGP of USA is the only opportunity
for American fans to see their favorite Lucas Oil AMA
Pro Motocross racers take on Europe’s fastest
FIM World Motocross Championship MXGP racers.
Monster Energy MXGP USA Pro Racing is September 2 & 3.
Amateur racing Sept 1 for the first round of the
Florida Gold Cup Series
Amateur Ride day September 4 @
WW Motocross Park.
Get your tickets at www.MXGPusa.com