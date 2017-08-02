THE WORLDS GREATEST MOTOCROSS
RIDERS COME TO JACKSONVILLE FLORIDA

Get ready for an EPIC battle!
Come out and spend Labor Day weekend,
September 2-3, 2017
with the best riders in the world at WW Motocross Park in Jacksonville Florida.
The Monster Energy MXGP of USA is the only opportunity
for American fans to see their favorite Lucas Oil AMA
Pro Motocross racers take on Europe’s fastest
FIM World Motocross Championship MXGP racers.

Monster Energy MXGP USA Pro Racing is September 2 & 3.
Amateur racing Sept 1 for the first round of the
Florida Gold Cup Series
Amateur Ride day September 4 @
WW Motocross Park.
Get your tickets at www.MXGPusa.com
THE BEST SEAT IN THE HOUSE IS VIP!
 When you want the full race experience it has to be VIP!
  • Premium Track Side Viewing
  • Covered Seating
  • Catered Lunch
  • Snacks Throughout The Day
  • Adult Beverages
What more could you possibly want?
Well… we will throw in spectacular Motocross Racing
how’s that?
Go ahead upgrade to VIP you deserve it.
VIP TICKETS ARE GOING FAST
2017 MXGP Amateur Race Day / Ride Day
Friday September 1, 2017 (Race Day)
Monday September 4, 2017 (Open Ride Day)

WW Motocross Park

1439 Otis Rd, Jacksonville, Florida 32220
Unlimited Sports MX
Tickets available @

www.MXGPUSA.com
