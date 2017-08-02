Come out and spend Labor Day weekend,

September 2-3, 2017 ,

with the best riders in the world at WW Motocross Park in Jacksonville Florida.

The Monster Energy MXGP of USA is the only opportunityfor American fans to see their favorite Lucas Oil AMAPro Motocross racers take on Europe’s fastestFIM World Motocross Championship MXGP racers.

Monster Energy MXGP USA Pro Racing is September 2 & 3.

Amateur racing Sept 1 for the first round of the

Florida Gold Cup Series

Amateur Ride day September 4 @

WW Motocross Park.

Get your tickets at www.MXGPusa.com