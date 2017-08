RIDERS COME TO JACKSONVILLE FLORIDA THE WORLDS GREATEST MOTOCROSSRIDERS COME TO JACKSONVILLE FLORIDA Get ready for an EPIC battle! GET YOUR TICKETS NOW! Come out and spend Labor Day weekend,

September 2-3, 2017 , with the best riders in the world at WW Motocross Park in Jacksonville Florida.

FIM World Motocross Championship MXGP racers. The Monster Energy MXGP of USA is the only opportunityfor American fans to see their favorite Lucas Oil AMAPro Motocross racers take on Europe’s fastestFIM World Motocross Championship MXGP racers. Monster Energy MXGP USA Pro Racing is September 2 & 3.

Gold Cup Round 1 Amateur Racing Sign-Up Here 2017 MXGP Amateur Race Day / Ride Day 2017 MXGP Amateur Race Day & Ride Day Amateur racing Sept 1 for the first round of the Florida Gold Cup Series Friday September 1, 2017 (Race Day)

Monday September 4, 2017 (Open Ride Day) WW Motocross Park 1439 Otis Rd, Jacksonville, Florida 32220

Monday September 4, 2017 (Open Ride Day) WW Motocross Park 1439 Otis Rd, Jacksonville, Florida 32220 Unlimited Sports MX

MXGP Pro Racing Sept 2&3 Gold Cup Amateur Racing Sept 1 Amateur Ride Day Sept 4