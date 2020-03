MXGPTV | MXON History | Ep. 1 – 1997 Nismes, Belgium

Everyone is doing their part to entertain us during this weird time. So, check out this video MXGPTV posted going over the history of the FIM Motocross of Nations.

Episode 1 – Nismes, Belgium, 1997.

Get through the intro to some racing action.