MXON Cancellations | A Response from Carl Bastedo

MXON CANCELLATIONS

MOTOCROSS OF NATIONS 2019

BY CARL BASTEDO (2019 Team Canada MXON Manager)

CANADA WON’T BE FIELDING A TEAM AT THIS YEARS MOTOCROSS OF NATIONS IN ASSEN, HOLLAND.

THE MOTORCYCLE & MOPED INDUSTRY COUNCIL, MMIC ( OF WHICH I WAS ONE OF THE FOUNDERS IN 1971). THRU ITS ARM, THE MOTORCYCLISTS CONFEDERATION OF CANADA, MCC, HAVE DECIDED TO BOYCOTT THE FIM SANCTIONED MOTOCROSS OF NATIONS.

IN THE PAST COUPLE MONTHS, HONDA CANADA AND IT’S NATIONAL MOTOCROSS TEAM, “HONDA CANADA GDR FOX RACING,” ANNOUNCED IT WAS JOINING A BOYCOTT OF THE MOTOCROSS OF NATIONS BY ITS TEAM RIDERS.

ON HEARING THIS, I MET WITH THE CHAIR OF THE MCC. HE CONFIRMED WITH ME THAT THE MCC SUPPORTED THE TEAM’S BOYCOTT OF THE EVENT. HE ALSO INDICATED HE HAD SPOKEN WITH OTHER MEMBERS OF THE INDUSTRY, WHO CONFIRMED TO HIM THAT NONE OF THEIR RIDERS WOULD BE AVAILABLE TO ATTEND THE EVENT AS PART OF TEAM CANADA AND THEY WOULD OFFER NO SUPPORT.

IN SPITE OF THIS, I KEPT MAKING ARRANGEMENTS FOR THIS YEAR’S EVENT AND CONTACTED TEAM MANAGERS FOR YAMAHA, KAWASAKI AND KTM TO SEE IF ANY OF THEIR RIDERS WOULD BE AVAILABLE TO REPRESENT CANADA. THEIR ANSWERS WHERE NEGATIVE.

THE MAJORITY OF RIDERS I CONTACTED WANTED TO TAKE PART IN THE EVENT. HOWEVER, THEY REALIZED WITHOUT THE SUPPORT OF THEIR TEAMS IT WOULD BE A FUTILE EFFORT. IT’S THE RIDERS WHO SUFFER IN ALL THIS. FOR SOME, IT’S ONE OF THEIR LAST CHANCES TO COMPETE ON THE WORLD STAGE AND RIDE AGAINST MANY OF THE WORLD’S BEST. FOR OTHERS, IT’S AN OPPORTUNITY THAT MAY NEVER COME THEIR WAY AGAIN.

FOR THOSE WHO COULD HAVE BEEN SELECTED, IT’S A LOST YEAR IN THEIR RELATIVELY SHORT CAREERS.

THE REASON FOR ALL THIS HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH MOTOCROSS. IT HAS TO DO WITH THE MOTORCYCLE INDUSTRY’S DESIRE FOR CONTROL AND POWER WHEN IT COMES TO MOTORCYCLING IN CANADA. THAT IS THE REASON THEY FORMED THE MCC, WHICH HAS THE SAME MAILING ADDRESS AS THE MMIC. THE MMIC, THRU VARIOUS ORGANIZATIONS, HAS BEEN FIGHTING FOR MORE THAN 25 YEARS TO CHALLENGE THE CMA’S RIGHT TO EXIST AND OBTAIN FIM AFFILIATION FOR THE INDUSTRY. THE CMA ARE VERY AWARE OF THE MMIC’S HISTORY OF QUESTIONABLE ACTIONS, ESPECIALLY DURING THE 80’S.

THOSE WITH AN INTEREST IN ALL THIS SHOULD ASK THEMSELVES WHO IS GOING TO BE IN CHARGE OF EACH OF THEIR DISCIPLINES IF THE MMIC ARE SUCCESSFUL IN THEIR BID TO HAVE THE MCC NAMED THE FIM AFFILIATE.

AS PER THE MCC’S WEBSITE, WWW.MOTORCYCLING.CA THERE IS CURRENTLY NO ONE INVOLVED IN MOTOCROSS ON THE MCC EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE. THE MCC COMPETITION COUNCIL, WHICH IS LARGELY MADE UP OF THE HEADS OF FOR PROFIT COMPANIES, WILL CONTROL THEIR VARIOUS DISCIPLINES. IN THE CASE OF MOTOCROSS, THERE IS ONLY ONE PERSON ON THE COMPETITION COUNCIL INVOLVED IN MOTOCROSS. THAT PERSON WILL OBVIOUSLY CONTROL ALL THINGS MOTOCROSS WITH THE FIM.

THE CURRENT MOTOCROSS NATIONAL SANCTIONING BODY RELIES ON THE MCC COMPETITION COUNCIL, WITH ITS ONE MOTOCROSS MEMBER, TO ADJUDICATE ALL PROTESTS AT THIS YEAR’S NATIONAL SERIES. WILL A CHANGE OF AFFILIATE WITH THE FIM BE LIKE JUMPING FROM THE FRYING PAN INTO THE FIRE?