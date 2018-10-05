MXON Opening Ceremonies | Friday Photos

By Billy Rainford

We’re almost ready to drop the gate on the 2018 MXON at Red Bud in Buchanan, Michigan. Did you know I was at the event the very first time it was held in the USA? Well, I was, and the year was 1987 and the track was Unadilla.

This is the 72nd running of the event and it’s back in the USA. The Americans haven’t won in 6 years! The French team is on a 4-year win streak, but it’s going to be difficult this year.

Here’s are some photos from today and a closer look at what went down at opening ceremonies.