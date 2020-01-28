My Visit to Dreamland MX

By Billy Rainford

I’m back, baby!

Sometimes good things can come from a bad situation — let’s start there. I’m sure most of you reading this are familiar with my early-December run-in with a transport truck at a Flying J truck stop in Tallahassee, Florida? If not, let’s just say I got run over while I was lying down in the back and the van needed to stay down south for repairs.

The van was ready to be picked up this past Thursday, so insurance flew me back down to pick it up. On the plus side, the van looks brand new again.

After getting rolling, I sent a bunch of texts and emails to find out if there were any Canadians riding at the many practice tracks near the Florida/Georgia border.

As it turns out, there were a few of our top guys putting in some time at Luke Renzland‘s Dreamland MX in Live Oak, Fla.

Again with the serendipitous…ness, my good friends Brendan and Alex were getting married on Saturday in St. Augustine. Dreamland MX is off the I-10 on the way to St. Aug. It was all working out nicely.

Anyway, I pointed the van east on the interstate and made my way to Live Oak. Luke gave me the coordinates and I found it without incident.

And guess what? The place was crawling with Canadians! I’ll just let a few photos tell the rest of the story…

I walked in to see the Cannella’s, Marco and Sam, getting limbered up for a good day at the track.

Here’s a look around the shop.

I think the early-November Dreamland MX party is on my calendar for this coming year.

They’ve got everything you need in there.

Cale Foster was busy getting a 2019 race bike ready for sale and a 450 practice bike ready for Luke.

His brother Rylan Foster was also in the area and was planning to race the Winter Am at Gatorback. Hmm, I wonder how it went?

Luke got some things out of his locker and got ready to ride, after watering the track…in the rain…

Vintage corner.

I was interested to see Ryder McNabb on the big bike. That’s him and his dad, Brad McNabb, getting things sorted for the day’s training. His entire family is down in Florida right now.

Dylan Wright had a little get-off a day or so before I got there and wasn’t riding. He spent the day prepping his practice bike and getting a workout in. He hides his excitement at seeing me very well.

“Chief” Renzland. That’s how he was introduced to me. He was down from New Jersey getting some things done around the facility.

The first time I saw Tanner Ward on his new ride, things didn’t go so well, so I was looking forward to seeing a real test.

Sam was in his happy place for a few days.

Check this out: they set up the day just like a Rockstar Triple Crown MX National. Ryder and Luke went out and Kody took qualifying times.

Ryder made it into the motos and they did everything right down to the time of motos and sight laps. I thought it was a great way to get Ryder ready for the big show.

Tanner headed over to the track.

If you don’t do this move before you ride, raise your hand. Nothing.

Kody assumed his position, and the motos started.

Here are some photos of the guys doing motos.

Post-motos Marco.

These guys have quite the place here.

“What would Randy Saltine think of this?”

Teamwork.

Sam dreaming of the day he can challenge me in a game of ping pong. OK, he’s actually studying mushroom farming.

Ryder goes for an overhead.