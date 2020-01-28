My Visit to Dreamland MX

Sometimes good things can come from a bad situation — let’s start there. I’m sure most of you reading this are familiar with my early-December run-in with a transport truck at a Flying J truck stop in Tallahassee, Florida? If not, let’s just say I got run over while I was lying down in the back and the van needed to stay down south for repairs.
The van was ready to be picked up this past Thursday, so insurance flew me back down to pick it up. On the plus side, the van looks brand new again.
After getting rolling, I sent a bunch of texts and emails to find out if there were any Canadians riding at the many practice tracks near the Florida/Georgia border.
As it turns out, there were a few of our top guys putting in some time at Luke Renzland‘s Dreamland MX in Live Oak, Fla.
Again with the serendipitous…ness, my good friends Brendan and Alex were getting married on Saturday in St. Augustine. Dreamland MX is off the I-10 on the way to St. Aug. It was all working out nicely.
Anyway, I pointed the van east on the interstate and made my way to Live Oak. Luke gave me the coordinates and I found it without incident.
And guess what? The place was crawling with Canadians! I’ll just let a few photos tell the rest of the story…
Check this out: they set up the day just like a Rockstar Triple Crown MX National. Ryder and Luke went out and Kody took qualifying times.
Ryder made it into the motos and they did everything right down to the time of motos and sight laps. I thought it was a great way to get Ryder ready for the big show.