Nashville Supercross | “This Race Saves Lives” | B&W Track Walk Pics

Nashville Supercross | “This Race Saves Lives” | B&W Track Walk Pics

By Billy Rainford

St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital‘s head office is located in Memphis, Tennessee. That’s why this Nashville round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross was chosen as the location for the “This Race Saves Lives” campaign.

From Supercross:

With the close proximity to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn. and the season-long “THIS SHIRT SAVES LIVES” movement continuing, Nashville provided the perfect backdrop to host the first-ever “THIS RACE SAVES LIVES”event where several St. Jude patients and their families were treated to a night of Supercross where they watched all of the racing from a custom-built, on-track suite specifically designed for them to be as close to the action as possible. Athletes and teams adorned patient-inspired artwork on their race bikes, helmets and gear throughout the night, all of which was donated to an online auction which will kick off on Wednesday, April 10 and run through the final race in Las Vegas on May 4.

Official 2017 Ryan Dungey Championship Replica Ring, a Bullfrog Spas Hot Tubcomplete with an autographed Smartop cover from the Smartop Bullfrog Spas Motoconcepts Honda team and more. Fans can visit Additional items fans can bid on include ancomplete with an autographed Smartop cover from the Smartop Bullfrog Spas Motoconcepts Honda team and more. Fans can visit SupercrossLIVE.com for additional details.

With that in mind, I headed out for Saturday morning track walk hoping to capture as many people wearing their “This Shirt Saves Lives” tee shirts.

Here’s a look at some shots with an added amount of black and white emotion thrown in.