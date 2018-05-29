Nathan Bles Injury Update

Before we go any further, Nathan Bles is going to be fine. In fact, he’s already at home recovering from his crash on Sunday at a TVR race at Walton Raceway.

However, he sustained a back injury that saw him airlifted to Victoria Hospital in London, ON where he was treated.

“I am able to move and walk already. I just have to take it slow and easy for a month or so, ” said Nathan.

He admitted that it was the “most horrible feeling” and that he’s glad it’s over.

He’s got his dad, Theo Bles, and some employees taking care of things at his turkey farm while he re-cooperates and will be back up to speed in no time.

With an injury that could quite easily have been much worse, we’re happy to report Nathan will make a full recovery.

Get well soon, Nathan.