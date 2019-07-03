Need to Know for Women’s East MX Nationals Round 1 at Gopher Dunes

Need to Know information heading into Round 1 on July 13th at Gopher Dunes in Courtland, ON:

– Registration is done ONLINE ONLY this year and the entry fee has been lowered to $50. You must have an MRC license.

– Registration link: https://bsview.s3.amazonaws.com/registration.html…

– Motos will be 12 minutes + 1 lap and the podium presentation after moto 2 will include Top 3 this year. Payout will be 100% payback.

– We will post information regarding sign in/move in times and such closer to round 1.

– Anyone from the West racing the East for no points, good luck and have fun! You can earn payout and trophies but your points will not count towards the Eastern Championship if you earned points in the West!

