2019 TransCan Grand National Championship – The Heartbeat of Canadian Motocross

Friday, August 9th, 2019 – Brigden, Ontario

TransCan Amateur Grand National – Walton Raceway, Walton Ontario – Promoted By WLTN/MRC

August 12-17, 2019

Motorsport Racing Canada (MRC) is always humbled by this time of year. The celebration of Canadian moto is about to begin. For nearly 30 years the grounds at Walton Raceway have proven to bring the very best racers towards glory and build a future for the sport.

This race stands alone as the longest-running event in Canada with endless names of Canadian greats that have cut their teeth on the path to becoming a professional racer. This race is the heartbeat of the sport. This race can deliver the dreams you have at becoming a champion on the big stage. This race won’t pave your career but it can sure jumpstart it and help you believe whether or not you have what it takes to become great. The moment made at Transcan last a lifetime.

“I’ve been going to this race since day one back in 1991. I have seen what it has done for the sport and racers career. It started small and has now become the stable of what grassroots racing should follow,” shares MRC Director Ryan Gauld. “This event is the stepping stone to find out if your racer has what it takes to ride long motos, deal with pressure, ride with passion and heart, and fight for victory. All the tools needed to become a great Pro and maybe make a career out of racing dirt bikes. Isn’t that the dream for us all?”

NEED TO KNOW info heading into TransCan:

FAQ’s – https://waltontranscan.ca/faq-frequently-asked-questions/

Race Schedule – http://mrcracing.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/2019-RACE-SCHEDULE.pdf

Social Events Schedule – https://waltontranscan.ca/transcan-special-events-schedule/

Purchase MRC (ALL TRANSCAN RACERS MUST BE MEMBERS) Membership HERE

We will be checking at sign-in Monday.

Motorsport Racing Canada (MRC) is an innovative sanctioning body working with all regions across the country to bring Canada to the forefront of the motocross world. From your weekend warriors to your seasoned professionals, MRC is set on raising the level of racing experience across the board. The MRC will be affiliated with the Canadian Motorcycle Manufacturers and top motocross brands to elevate the sport, become the umbrella for all Canadian regions, and to bring everyone together into one nationally recognized organization.

To contact MRC: Info@MRCracing.com