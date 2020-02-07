New Camo Edition Prospect & Fury Goggles

SCOTT Sports is proud to announce the release of our latest and greatest Camo Edition moto goggles.

To coincide with the San Diego round of the 2020 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship, an event long associated with military appreciation, SCOTT is showcasing our new special release Camo Edition goggles at the race on February 8th.

Choose your weapon: For 2020 we will be releasing both a Prospect and Fury version of the Camo Edition goggles, so whatever your preference, we’ve got you covered.

CAMO EDITION PROSPECT

The Camo Edition Prospect is designed with a stealth-style black and grey camo print, which can be found on the strap as well as on the inner part of the frame. Reflective silver SCOTT logo’s on the strap complement the silver chrome WORKS lens to give these goggles the ultimate pro look.

Featuring the widest field of vision on the market, NoSweat Face Foam, the innovative SCOTT Lens Lock System, a 50mm strap, articulating outriggers and more, the Camo Edition Prospect goggle is guaranteed to defend your vision no matter how hard you attack the track.

Learn more about the Prospect goggle HERE

View Product Page

CAMO EDITION FURY

The Camo Edition Fury comes with a classic khaki woodland camo strap and a subtle yet super-stylish grey/army green frame. A yellow chrome WORKS lens pulls the whole color scheme together.

Shaped by innovation, technology and design, the Camo Edition Fury follows in the footsteps of its big brother, the Prospect. Featuring a massive field of vision, our proven SCOTT Lens Lock System, 3-Layer face foam, a no-slip silicon strap and supporting all the same accessories as the Prospect, the Fury is a great choice for tech-loaded yet low-profile alternative to the Prospect.

Learn more about the Fury goggle HERE

View Product Page

Coinciding with the San Diego round of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season, which will take place at PETCO Park, San Diego, CA on February 8th , the Prospect and Fury Camo Edition goggles will be available soon after the event.

The goggles will be worn by a selection of SCOTT athletes for the race, so keep an eye out to see the SCOTT Camo Edition Goggles on the San Diego start gate!