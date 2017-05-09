New Moto Emoji App for Your iPhone from Julien Bill

By Billy Rainford

Remember when Swiss motocross star, Julien Bill, came over to race the Parts Canada Walton TransCan in 2011? We all stood around with our jaws dropped in awe at the corner speed of the MXGP regular. You wouldn’t think someone could go that much faster into, through, and out of corners, but we all agreed that he was hitting them faster than anyone we’d ever seen. It was impressive.

Fast forward a few years, and Julien Bill has been retired from full-time Professional Motocross for 2 years. The Geneva, Switzerland, resident is still involved in the sport and is busy with his motocross schools. You can keep up with what he has going on by clicking on his Facebook Fan Page.

Recently, he has been busy working on an entirely new project:

MOTO EMOJI

You ever find yourself wanting to personalize a message to someone with something moto-related? Well, now you can.

From the iTunes LINK:

Download the new Moto Emojis sticker pack to add some beautiful images inside your conversations with your friends. This pack include 191 high-quality images you can use in your messages (iMessages and SMS) and feature categories as Motocross, Supercross, Road Racing, Enduro, Grand Prix and more. Designed by artists with the cooperation of a World Champion!

From Julien:

As we are all intense internet users those days, and we all love to « geek » on social networks, I’ve created an Apple App (for iPhone, Ipad and iPod touch) called “Moto Emoji” with cool stickers that you can add to your iMessage or SMS text.

But when the next iOS update comes out next month (1st Beta then for all users) it will work also on platforms like Facebook and Instagram etc..

I really thought we needed something like that for the MX community, as it still doesn’t exist, really!

It includes MX, SX, Road Racing, Enduro and some parts/tools. There are 191 already, but even more stickers will come with the next update, too!

Soon to be in almost every one of your iMessages…