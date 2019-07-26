Discover Bennett’s War: A brand new, high-octane all-American movie from the heartland!



Opening in select theaters nationwide on August 30, 2019 is the independent feature, Bennett’s War. This exciting, edge-of-your-seat, thrill-ride of a film stars CMA Award®-winning music superstar and actor Trace Adkins and features some of the most exciting and death-defying professional motocross racing sequences captured on film in years! Bennett’s War is written and directed by Alex Ranarivelo (The Ride, Dirt, American Wrestler: The Wizard, Running Wild) and stars Michael Roark (Magic Mike, Beauty and the Beast), Trace Adkins (Deepwater Horizon), Ali Afshar (American Wrestler: The Wizard, Born to Race) and Allison Paige (The Flash, “The Lizzie Bennet Diaries”). Forrest Lucas is the executive producer and Ali Afshar and Christina Moore are the producers.



Marshall Bennett (Michael Roark) is a young soldier with the Army Motorcycle Unit who survives an IED explosion in combat overseas, and is medically discharged with a broken back and leg and sent back to the U.S.



When he gets home to his family farm, he discovers that his dad, Cal Bennett (Trace Adkins), is behind in the mortgage and may lose the farm. Against all odds, Marshall Bennett pledges to help his family by the only means he knows how, as a motocross racer. Allison Paige plays Sophie Bennett, Marshall’s concerned wife, and Ali Afshar is Cyrus, Marshall’s mentor.

