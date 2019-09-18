New SCOTT Snowmobile Collection Launch!

With winter fast approaching, we are excited to announce the launch of the latest SCOTT Snowmobile collection! With all-new state-of-the-art models, cutting-edge designs and striking new colourways available, we feel this range is the strongest SCOTT Snowmobile collection yet.

The full snowmobile range is online now so you get ready to take on the winter season in style.

Watch the new SCOTT Snowmobile collection launch video and see the gear in action:

The pride and joy of our snowmobile collection, the SCOTT Prospect Snow Cross Goggle offers an ultra-wide field of vision, no sweat face foam, anti-fog lenses and awesome new colourways, making it the ultimate choice this season.

Blending the latest technology with ultimate style, the all-new SCOTT apparel range will protect you in all conditions. With a huge selection of monosuits, jackets and pants to choose from the new range offers something for everyone.

Our revolutionary Softcon 2 snowmobile protection line is designed to offer maximum safety without compromising on comfort. Combining innovative D30 materials and a unique design, this collection offers unparalleled freedom of movement while remaining highly protective.

The SCOTT SMB backpack is the perfect piece of kit for passionate snowmobilers. With a designated compartment for your shovel and probe, water resistant fabrics and more, it comes with everything you need to stay safe in the backcountry.