New SX Practice Track Near London Photos | “If You Build It, They Will Come” | Cade, Josh, and Tanner
By Billy Rainford
I hadn’t used the old Field of Dreams reference until Pete Brooks (AKA The Maniac Mechanic) pointed out just how similar the whole thing looked. Now I have to force myself not to overuse it.
When I saw this new, legit-looking Supercross practice track on Tanner Ward‘s Instagram, I wasn’t sure what to think. Then, Cade Clason and Josh Cartwright came by for a visit so I wandered out to the track Brandon Dean from Vision Built Tracks built and I have to say I’m extremely impressed!
Brandon used to work on tracks around SWO back in the CMX days and he’s actually helping the Jetwerx crew get the Montreal Supercross track ready. Suffice it to say, he knows what he’s doing around tracks on heavy machinery.
And the best thing about this whole thing is that I’m from my front door in London and parked at the track in 40 minutes! Tanner said he was there in 15 from his place in Woodstock.
Brandon has some pretty big plans for the place and it should just keep getting better and better.
Here are some photos from a perfect Sunday afternoon at the track.
I took too many shots, so let me just choose few here…