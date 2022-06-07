Noah Viney Practicing Starts with Eli Tomac in Colorado. No big deal…

It’s the summer of #943 Noah Viney! The Canadian who now calls SoCal home is racing the Lucas Oil pro Motocross Championships as a rookie who went from the Supermini class to this.

As the series heads from Hangtown to Lakewood this week, Noah and his dad, Ulf Viney, are getting the chance to do some training alongside the one-and-only #3 Eli Tomac in Cortez, Colorado. No big deal…

Like I said, it’s the summer of Noah!