Oakland Supercross | Press Day Photos

By Billy Rainford
Press Day for the 2018 Oakland Supercross took place today between 1-2pm at Oakland Coliseum. There were quite a few riders and they broke them up into 2 groups for track time. Here are a few photos from a sunny and warm afternoon in northern California.
Jim Holley interviewing #63 Hayden Mellross before they hit the track.
Another guy who’s done some time spinning wrenches in Canada.
#11 Kyle Chisholm.
#55 Vince Friese.
#805 Carlen Gardner.
Kyle Cunningham and Henry Miller.
#90 Dakota Tedder.
Justin and Adam.
#12 Jake Weimer.
Justin does an interview with Guy B from Vital MX.
#48 Henry Miller.
#149 Tallon LaFountaine.
#91 Alex Ray.
#63 Hayden Mellross.
#170 Michael Leib.
#10 Justin Brayton.
#137 Martin Castelo.
#722 Adam Enticknap.
#137 Martin Castelo.
#53 Bradley Taft.
I’m guessing you remember Dakota Tedder’s mechanic from such videos as the “It’s gonna be a Good Day” dance party with Cade Clason from Deschambault last year.
#39 Kyle Cunningham.
#160 Jess Pettis and Kevin Urqhart get a look at the track.
Hey, Adam, “See you at the races…”