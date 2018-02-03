Oakland Supercross | Press Day Photos

By Billy Rainford

Press Day for the 2018 Oakland Supercross took place today between 1-2pm at Oakland Coliseum. There were quite a few riders and they broke them up into 2 groups for track time. Here are a few photos from a sunny and warm afternoon in northern California.

Jim Holley interviewing #63 Hayden Mellross before they hit the track.

Another guy who’s done some time spinning wrenches in Canada.

#11 Kyle Chisholm.

#55 Vince Friese.

#805 Carlen Gardner.

Kyle Cunningham and Henry Miller.

#90 Dakota Tedder.

Justin and Adam.

#12 Jake Weimer.

Justin does an interview with Guy B from Vital MX.

#48 Henry Miller.

#149 Tallon LaFountaine.

#91 Alex Ray.

#63 Hayden Mellross.

#170 Michael Leib.

#11 Kyle Chisholm.

#10 Justin Brayton.

#137 Martin Castelo.

#722 Adam Enticknap.

#53 Bradley Taft.

I’m guessing you remember Dakota Tedder’s mechanic from such videos as the “It’s gonna be a Good Day” dance party with Cade Clason from Deschambault last year.

#39 Kyle Cunningham.

#160 Jess Pettis and Kevin Urqhart get a look at the track.

Hey, Adam, “See you at the races…”