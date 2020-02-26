Off The Cuff with Jacqueline Ross

By Jacqueline Ross

“I now realize, it was never about the bike or being in love with a boyfriend. It was about the love I needed to have for myself. When you discover that type of love, get ready…The world is yours!” ~ J-Ro

Greetings humans!

With January feeling like an eternal month, it’s hard to believe that February is almost over! Hope it’s been filled with all good things for you all. I’ve always been fascinated learning about people, history, and events that happened before my time. So, allow me to enlighten you all on a current event that happened today February 25, 1964.

Cassius Clay a.k.a. Muhammad Ali defeated Sonny Liston at the end of the sixth round in Miami to become Heavyweight Champion of the World.

Pretty cool! Valentine’s Day isn’t the only event that happens in February! It did help to inspire my column for this month though. Let us begin, shall we.

If I asked you who you love, how many people would you name before you named yourself? Maybe you read that statement and thought, “Ehh Jacqueline, that’s a bit selfish.” Is it though? If you don’t love and care for yourself how can you be there for anyone else? You can’t pour from an empty cup. The most important relationship we have is the one within.

Remember, it’s not selfish to look after yourself; it’s a necessity. Nobody has your back like you. It’s not their responsibility to, anyway.

As individuals we are responsible for our own happiness and our sadness, too. It’s a choice and a wanting.

Do you play the blame game with others for making you discontented or do you go within and get yourself back to your happy place?

The choice is yours. The quiet and peace of your mind can only be disturbed by others, if you allow it. Truthfully, it’s taken me 32 years to gain this type of understanding and insight. I’m always learning!

As I’ve developed a better relationship with myself, I’ve noticed how some of the relationships around me have shifted. Sir Isaac Newton said it best, ”An object at rest stays at rest and an object in motion stays in motion with the same speed and in the same direction unless acted upon by an unbalanced force.” What a mouthful!

I’ve been moving forward with my life. At the same time I’m moving forward, I notice some around me are standing still. That’s okay, we’re all on our own unique journeys. My momentum will continue to continue.

Plate tectonics come to mind when I think of the relationships with people that I have in my life. Just as convection currents can cause plates to shift, developing self-love has done the same thing for my relationships.

As I’ve developed a better relationship with myself, I’ve observed people moving in different directions. Some move into another, others move

parallel, and then there are some that move apart. Whether people are shifting in, alongside, or out of my life, I’m thankful for the time that was shared, memories that were made, and most importantly what I learned from them.

I believe we all have something to teach each other. We all think differently, act differently, and carry ourselves in our own unique ways.

Variety…Bottle it up, because it truly is the spice of life! How dull and boring it would be if we were all the same?

In 2008, when I was racing in Canada, Ryan Gauld and I did a video interview at Regina, Saskatchewan (P.S. I loved that track!) In a joking manner he says, ”What’s your deal back home, you got a man, or are you up here hunting for maybe getting a double visa with a Canadian?” To which I respond with, ”No, no, I’m single. I’ve got to keep it real. I probably have more love for this bike than I’ve had for any guy!”

I now realize, it was never about the bike or being in love with a boyfriend. It was about the love I needed to have for myself. When you discover that type of love, get ready…The world is yours!

My cup runneth over,

Jacqueline