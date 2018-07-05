On the Radar | #293 Bradley Sinden | Scott Sports Canada

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Bradley Sinden

Age: 14

Hometown: Cardiff, Wales and Regina, Saskatchewan

School and Grade or Occupation: W.H.Ford grade 8 graduating June 2018

Number: 293

Bike: KTM 2018

Race Club or Series: Regina Motocross Club

Classes: 85cc (12-16), Supermini

How did you get started in racing and riding?

My dad took me to the CMRC national race in 2014 and I was watching the Pro riders and I fell for the sport.

What is your favourite track and why?

Yorkton is my favourite track as the jumps are fun and progressive.

Who is your favourite rider and why?

Jeffrey Herlings because he never gives up and strives to get to the top in every race.

What Canadian Pro do you look up to and why?

My Canadian pro would be Shawn Maffenbeier. He is a Saskatchewan born and bred and has visited the Regina track many times, he is passionate in the sport and he started off just like me, an everyday person with a passion to ride.

Who is your hero?

My hero is Ken Roczen. His determination and strength to get back up and ride after every knock down is something to look up to while growing in this sport.

What are your goals for this season, and what is it going to take to reach them?

To stay motivated and focused and always believe in myself in every race, and practice.

What are your biggest accomplishments?

Clearing the old Mount Morris jump on the Regina track. Also, achieving 3rd in the provincial series in 7-11 and 4th in the series the first year of 12-16.

What is your favourite part about going to the race?

Socializing with my friends who don’t live in Regina, and seeing what’s new with different tracks every year.

What do you like to do when you aren’t racing?

During the season, I play motocross games, flag football, help the Regina track with different things and get in more practice time. During off season, I like to play indoor soccer, video games, my dad tries to take me to one Supercross race every year. We just came back from Minneapolis in April and met some amazing riders and even got a pro hat from Tyler Bowers who had it signed by Eli Tomac and Austin Forkner.

Who would you like to thank?

I would like to thank my mum, dad, Nolan Eisnor, Terrilynn Rodelbronn for all her help and positive words before every race, Dean Murphy for all his help and encouragement at the track and on race days and Daryl Murphy for all the work he does in the sport to make it stronger.

Also all my sponsors: Alsport sales, Evraz Recycling, Asap Business Solutions, Home hotels, Meridian Manufacturing, Neighbours Mechanical.