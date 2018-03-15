On the Radar | #31 Matthew Stokes | Scott Sports Canada

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Matthew Stokes

Age: 13

Hometown: Boissevain, Manitoba

School and Grade: Boissevain school, grade 8

Number: 31

Bike: 2018 KTM 150

Race Club: Manitoba Motocross Association, North Dakota Motocross Association.

Classes: 250 B, Open B, 2-stroke, Schoolboy

How did you get started in racing?

When I was 3, my dad surprised me with a Honda 50. I always loved riding it around. When I was just old enough, I raced at an old track called Baldor. I did pretty good and still have the trophy from the race.

What is your favourite track and why?

My favourite track is Pilot Mound (Prairie Hill MX). I like the big jumps and always enjoy the changes that they put into the track.

Who is your favourite rider and why?

My favourite rider is probably Jimmy Decotis. A couple years ago, I got to meet him when he came up to Manitoba to race a few races. He hopped on a stock KX125 and beat all of our local Pro racers.

What Canadian pro do you look up to and why?

My favourite Canadian is Cole Thompson. I got to watch him a the Regina National and he looked so smooth on the track. I like his riding style and that he is on a KTM.

Who is your hero?

I don’t really have a hero, but I have always looked up to our local pro rider, Josh Bell. Josh has always pushed me on the track and always helps me get better on sections and overcome jumps.

What are your goals for next season and what is it going to take to reach them?

My goal for 2018 is to race the B classes, 2-stroke, and Schoolboy and try hard to get top 5 every single race. I am going to practice hard and give 100% every time. I am going to also try to convince my dad to take me to some big races like Lorretta’s qualifiers, some Canadian nationals, Millville and try to go down to Texas for a little bit this winter.

What are your biggest accomplishments?

My biggest accomplishment is winning the 85 (9-11) class championship in North Dakota. For 2017, it was coming off a ten-week injury, winning the B class on my 150 against 250’s and 450’s and 2nd in 125 class against some Pro riders.

What is your favourite part about going to the races?

My favourite part about going to the races is hanging out with my friends and racing against my friends.

What do you like to do when you aren’t racing?

When I am not riding or racing, I am usually working at my grandparents’ farm supply store or playing basketball for my school team. I also got a Honda 70 when I was injured and have been riding it around a lot on my old 50 track. Every second year, when it is cold here in Canada, I go over and race in New Zealand.

Who would you like to thank?

I would like to thank my mom and dad, Steads Farm Supply, Goodon Industries, Masterfeeds, Wheat City Cycle KTM, Gaerne, Spy, and Factory Seat.