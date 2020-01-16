On the Radar | #46 Tanner Scott | Husqvarna Canada

By Billy Rainford

Name: Tanner Scott

Age: 14

Hometown: Oro Medonte, Ontario

School and Grade: Patrick Fogarty Secondary School, grade 9

Number: 46

Bike: Husqvarna 85/105/125

Race Club or Series: Usually just races in the states and a couple AMO races here and there

Classes: 85 (12-16) Supermini and Schoolboy 1 are the classes I plan to race this year

How did you get started riding and racing?

My dad was a racer coming from Snowcross and Motocross and him and my brother started going to the races without me. I wasn’t allowed to go until I was potty trained so that motivated me because I didn’t like being left out, and that’s where it started.

What was your first race number and how did you choose it?

431. I don’t really remember why it was that but I do remember back when we used to race sleds too and that was my number, so I think it carried on maybe.

What’s your favourite subject in school?

I am currently in shop for my elective (extra subject) you choose and I’m really enjoying that class with friends.

What is your favourite track and why?

Probably Walton (Raceway) just because of the variety — big jumps and really rutted at the TransCan, high speed and an all around fun track.

Who is your favourite rider and why?

Probably Adam Cianciarulo because I’ve always thought that when you’re moving up in class you’re not gonna do great to start off with and it’s really motivating knowing that he won his first race on a 450, so I can too.

What Canadian Pro do you look up to and why?

I think Dylan Wright is really cool. He’s always been really fast just things didn’t always line up until this year and it was really cool to watch.

Who is your hero?

Axell Hodges.

How did your 2019 season go? Did you meet your expectations?

It went all right. I would have liked some better results to come from Loretta’s and the Walton TransCan but other than that making it to Loretta’s with bike issues along the way and making it in the Supermini class, I am super happy with the way I rode, just some adjustments and we will meet those expectations next year.

What are your winter plans?

Hanging out with friends and skiing quite a bit. I enjoy skiing along the winter with my friends and probably a bit of games too. I got a gaming computer for my birthday a couple months back and I’ve been messing around with that sometimes too.

What are your goals for next season, and what is it going to take to reach them?

My goals for next year are just Loretta’s and I’d love to finally get a Walton championship under my belt. I’ve had the speed multiple years just couldn’t keep it on two wheels.

What are your biggest accomplishments?

Probably Loretta’s 2015 when I broke top 20. Since then I couldn’t keep the consistency to do so, but I’m hoping to repeat that and better it this year.

What is your favourite part about going to the races?

Hanging with the friends and I just really enjoy riding my bike.

What do you like to do when you aren’t racing?

I like to pit bike at my house. I have a pit bike track and I groom and ride after school most days.

Who would you like to thank?

Fox, Nihilo Concepts, Bondi Engines, Ian Hayden, Zeb Dennis, Drew and Moto Fit, Motopark, DND, ST ONGE bike shop, John and Mark, Gamma Powersports, Husqvarna Motorcycles Canada, LGS Suspension, and mom and dad.